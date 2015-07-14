Tour de France: Froome's data files believed to be hacked

Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

As reported by The Telegraph, Team Sky are consulting their lawyers over what they believe to be a hacking scheme involving Chris Froome’s training data files.

Team Sky rode through the first nervous week of the Tour virtually unscathed, avoiding major crashes while landing in a surprising position having gained time on their main rivals.

The Tour heads into the Pyrenees today, as the team prepares Froome for the inevitable doping questions he will likely face in the days ahead. Anticipating the criticism, Team Sky chose to gather data to back up their faith that the 2013 Tour champion is riding clean. The British team now believes the data files have been stolen in order to suggest Froome may be doping.





Brailsford did not reveal the name or organization believe to be behind the theft. The British team has already been under scrutiny over the use of motorhomes for staff, and also Richie Porte at the Giro d’Italia in May – later deemed an unfair advantage by the UCI.