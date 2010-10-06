Vaughters calls test for blood transfusion good news
Says Contador positive overshadows progress in war on doping
Could the discovery of a test for blood transfusions be the saving grace for cycling in the war against doping? Jonathan Vaughters, the manager of Garmin-Transitions certainly believes so. However the anti-doping advocate told Cyclingnews that despite a possible scientific breakthrough, the headlines surrounding Alberto Condator’s recent positive for Clenbuterol and recent revelation about plasticizers have overshadowed the positive progress against the war on doping.
