Trending

Vaughters calls test for blood transfusion good news

Says Contador positive overshadows progress in war on doping

Garmin manager Jonathan Vaughters

Garmin manager Jonathan Vaughters
(Image credit: Casey B. Gibson)

Could the discovery of a test for blood transfusions be the saving grace for cycling in the war against doping? Jonathan Vaughters, the manager of Garmin-Transitions certainly believes so. However the anti-doping advocate told Cyclingnews that despite a possible scientific breakthrough, the headlines surrounding Alberto Condator’s recent positive for Clenbuterol and recent revelation about plasticizers have overshadowed the positive progress against the war on doping.

Related Articles

Plasticisers in Contador’s urine could indicate blood transfusion

Segura says Contador plasticizer levels are indicative of transfusion