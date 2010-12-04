Vanspeybrouck best of 'Boonen & friends' charity race

Image 1 of 25 Boonen had a little spill in the sand. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 25 Boonen's race benefits a charity for children with disabilities (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 25 Tom Boonen is interviewed in Mol (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 25 David Boucher on the beach (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 25 Pieter Vanspeybroucke makes his move (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 25 Tom Boonen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 25 Guillaume van Keirsbulck (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 25 Andy Capelle (Veranda Willems) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 25 Tom Boonen in Mol (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 25 Kevin Hulsmans was bundled up in the icy conditions in Mol (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 25 The fans appreciate Boonen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 25 Luca Paolini (Acqua & Sapone) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 25 Filippo Pozzato and Marco Bandiera took part in the Move to Improve charity race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 25 Pieter Vanspeybroucke was the winner in Mol (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 25 Tom Boonen and friends go off-road for charity's sake (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 25 Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil) dabbled in 'cross at the Move to Improve charity race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 25 Pieter Vanspeybroucke (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 25 David Boucher (Landbouwkrediet) joined in the fun in Mol. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 25 Tom Boonen signs in for his Move to Improve charity cyclo-cross race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 25 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) runs the sand in his charity cyclo-cross race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 25 Dries Devenyns (Quick Step) tackles the sand pit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 25 Pieter Vanspeybroucke celebrates his victory in Mol (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 25 Pieter Vanspeybroucke (Topsport Vlaanderen) won the Boonen & Friends charity race. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 25 The Boonen& Friends race podium (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 25 Tom Boonen got a little off-road fun in during his charity race (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Topsport Vlaanderen) won the second edition of the charity cyclo-cross event 'Boonen&Friends' around the Silver Lake in Mol, Belgium.

The 'Boonen&Friends' cyclo-cross race collects money for the project 'Move to Improve' which supports people with physical disabilities caused by brain damage. Last year they raised 40,000 Euros at the event.

The extreme cold of the last week turned the course into a toboggan-run but that didn't keep the riders from racing. Last year's winner Maarten Wynants (Quick Step) finished second ahead of Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step). The all-star race was won by triple cyclo-cross world champion Erwin Vervecken.

The Belgian won ahead of Dutch former professional and Sky directeur sportif Steven de Jongh and former CSC-Tiscali rider Koen Beeckman.

Tom Boonen, who has been training for the start of the 2011 season after a year wrecked by injury, started with a bang. He led the field from the start but quickly noticed the course was rather slippery and dropped back. After a flat tyre for last year's winner Wynants, the road to victory was paved for Vanspeybrouck. The latter is a former junior Belgian cyclo-cross champion.

Vervecken had to work hard for his victory in the all-stars race which was held just before the pro's race. De Jongh fired away after the start and for a long time it seemed he would win the race of retired cyclists. “Everybody expected me to win because I retired only recently.

When De Jongh created a gap right after the start I didn't think I would be able to close it down. I died twice during the race but in the end I managed to catch him,” Vervecken told cyclo-cross.info.

Big names like Michael Boogerd, Johan Museeuw, Eric Vanderaerden, Tom Steels and motorcross star Stefan Everts felt far less comfortable on the frozen course and finished at long distance from winner Vervecken.

Museeuw had a severe crash. He went over the handle bars and crashed in the snow. The former Spring Classics specialist abandoned the race little later.