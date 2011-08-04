Vannoppen involved in doping case?
Cyclo-cross rider reported to be given two-year suspension
Cyclo-cross rider Tom Vannoppen may be involved in a doping case, Belgian newspaper Concentra reported. According to the paper, the Belgian has been handed a two-year suspension following a positive test for cocaine after the Belgacom GP in Averbode on June 2. However, no official source has yet confirmed the news.
