Vande Velde to close out career at world TTT titles

Image 1 of 2 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to his win at the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp) and race leader Rohan Dennis have a chat during today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Sharp) will close out his career during Sunday's team time trial at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence, Italy. After saying goodbye to American fans at the recent US Pro Challenge, the 37-year-old will now ride the final 56.8km of his career whilst chasing a world title.

"It is an honour to have the World TTT Championships be my last race, and to have the opportunity to finish my career racing alongside some of my best friends," said Vande Velde. "It's been a privilege to call Garmin-Sharp my home, and to ride out my career with a team that feels like family."

Rohan Dennis, Andrew Talansky, David Zabriskie, David Millar and Tylar Farrar will join Vande Velde as he rolls down the start ramp for the final time.

"Team Garmin-Sharp is 100 percent focused on our work as a team, and for that reason the TTT is always a special and important event for us," said Garmin Sharp Director, Jonathan Vaughters.

"We have a strong team this year for the World TTT Championships with a mix of great young talent in Andrew and Rohan, combined with the deep experience of TTT experts Tyler, David M, Dave Z and Christian. It should be an exciting race," added Vaughters.

It's the mixture of youth and experience that David Millar recently told Cyclingnews would prove successful for Garmin on Sunday, and on the eve of the final race of his career, Vande Velde was similarly enthusiastic about the Garmin line-up.

"We go into Sunday with great mix of experience and youth, and we will do our absolute best ride possible."

