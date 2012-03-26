Van Impe announces immediate retirement

Image 1 of 3 Kevin van Impe (Quickstep) covered in dust (Image credit: Luc Claessen) Image 2 of 3 Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) goes on the attack (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Kevin Van Impe (Quick Step) (Image credit: AFP)

Kevin Van Impe has announced his retirement from professional cycling with immediate effect, just months into his contract with Vacansoleil-DCM.

The 30-year-old issued a brief statement via his Dutch team saying: "It feels like a relief for me now the decision is made. I am very pleased with the support of the team in recent months and the fact that they respect this choice."

Van Impe joined Vacansoleil-DCM for the 2012 season having ridden with QuickStep since 2006. According to reports at the time, Van Impe's contract was not renewed because the team was "opting for youth," he said.

Vacansoleil-DCM team manager Daan Luijkx said: "Kevin came to us this winter for the leaders to assist in the spring classics. It is unfortunate that he cannot continue, but more important is that he, as a person, feels good. I think it wise that he dares to take this decision and wish him all the best with his family. "

Van Impe's palmares was highlighted by his win in the 2009 Dwars door Vlaanderen. He turned professional in 2001 with Lotto - Adecco.