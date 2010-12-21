Van Hummel, Doi to lead Skil-Shimano at Le Tour de Langkawi

Image 1 of 2 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Skil - Shimano) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Yukihiro Doi at the Tour of Turkey in 2010. (Image credit: Skil-Shimano)

The Professional Continental team Skil-Shimano announced its line up for Le Tour de Langkawi today. Sprinter Kenny Van Hummel and Japanese climber Yukihiro Doi will headline the team for the race which runs from January 23 to February 1.

While it will be the first time for Van Hummel in the race, Doi claimed eighth place overall in 2007 when he participated as part of the team's Japanese branch.

"We'll come with strong and motivated riders, including our sprinter Kenny van Hummel who collected five bunch sprint victories in 2009 and ten in 2010," said team manager Iwan Spekenbrink.

2011 will be the first participation for the Dutch team, although its Japanese team previously took part in the event. Doi, the only Japanese rider remaining on the team, led the Asian classification of Le Tour de Langkawi for several days in 2007.

Also in the team for Langkawi is Australian Mitchell Docker and 2009 German champion Martin Reimer as well as Dutch riders Albert Timmer and Koen de Kort.

The 10-stage Tour de Langkawi starts January 23 on Langkawi Island and ends February 1 at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

Skil-Shimano for Le Tour de Langkawi: Mitchell Docker (Aus), Koen De Kort (Ned), Kenny Van Hummel (Ned), Albert Timmer (Ned), Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) and Martin Reimer (Ger).