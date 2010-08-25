Tour de Langkawi grows to 10 days

Image 1 of 3 The final 2010 Tour de Langkawi jersey winners (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 2 of 3 The Tour de Langkawi peloton at km 60. (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: AFP)

The Tour de Langkawi will expand to 10 stages in 2011 for the race's 16th edition, the race organisers announced today.

For the first time in four years, the island of Langkawi will host the Grand Départ with a 91.9km circuit starting at Dataran Lang and ending in Kuah Town.

"History will be made next year when the first stage of Le Tour de Langkawi 2011 will be launched on the island of Langkawi after a four-year absence," said Dato' Mohid Mohamad, the Youth and Sports Ministry Head Secretary General.

Dato' Mohid revealed an expanded course consisting of 10 stages with a total distance of 1308.9 km. The race will include back-to-back mountain stages with hors categorie climbs on both stage four from Lumut to Cameron Highlands and the classic Genting Highland finish on stage five.

"This will be the surprise awaiting the riders of Le Tour de Langkawi 2011. I hope this will give a surprising new chapter to the history of Le Tour de Langkawi," Dato' Mohid said.

"Although there are two hors categorie climb stages, there are another eight flat stages for riders who are not recognized climbing experts to contest."

A total of 23 teams, including Pro-tour teams, Pro-Continental, Continental and National teams are expected to join the race next year.

2011 Tour de Langkawi

Stage 1: January 23, 2010, Langkawi - Langkawi, 91.9km

Stage 2: January 24, 2010, Kangar - Butterworth, 145km

Stage 3: January 25, 2010, Taiping - Sitiawan, 144.km

Stage 4: January 26, 2010, Lumut - Cameron Highlands, 136km

Stage 5: January 27, 2010, Tapah - Genting Highlands, 128km

Stage 6: January 28, 2010, Rawang - Putrajaya, 105km

Stage 7: January 29, 2010, Banting - Tampin, 149.5km

Stage 8: January 30, 2010, Kuala Pilah - Melaka, 152km

Stage 9: January 31, 2010, Melaka - Nilai, 152.4km

Stage 10: February 1, 2010, Shah Alam - Kuala Lumpur, 104.8km

