Van Garderen to remain with EF Pro Cycling in 2021

Tejay van Garderen has confirmed that he will remain with EF Pro Cycling in 2021. The American revealed the news in an Instagram post.

"Thrilled to announce I will be riding with @efprocycling for the 2021 season. Going on season 12, and we got a lot of exciting things to look forward to. Let’s get it!!!" Van Garderen wrote.

The news follows EF Pro Cycling’s recent announcement that they would offer contract extensions to riders who had accepted wage reductions in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Van Garderen signed for EF Pro Cycling ahead of the 2019 season after spending seven years in the colours of BMC. The move marked something of a return for van Garderen, who had raced for Jonathan Vaughters’ Team 5280 as a junior.

Van Garderen’s best result since his arrival at EF was his second place at last year’s Critérium du Dauphiné, though he was forced out of the subsequent Tour de France after fracturing his thumb in the opening week.

The 32-year-old rode in support of Rigoberto Urán at this year’s Tour and was also part of Hugh Carthy’s supporting cast at the recent Vuelta a España. Van Garderen placed 5th overall at the Tour de France in 2012 and 2014, and he won a stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia in Ortisei.

EF Pro Cycling have lost some key riders for 2021, with Dani Martínez departing for Ineos, Tanel Kangert moving to Mitchelton-Scott, and Sep Vanmarcke and Michael Woods signing for Israel Start-Up Nation.