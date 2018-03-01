Van Garderen leads BMC at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 5 Tejay van Garderen on the wheel of BMC teammate Simon Gerrans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 5 Dylan Teuns (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nicolas Roche in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (BMC Racing) on the podium in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tejay van Garderen will have full BMC Racing backing at Paris-Nice with the American aiming high after his third-place finish at Volta ao Algarve to start his 2018 season.

Van Garderen has chosen to ride Tirreno-Adriatico over Paris-Nice in recent years but with a fourth place overall at the 2013 edition of the 'race to the race' on his palmares, the 29-year-old is looking to place on the podium.

"The last time I raced Paris-Nice was in 2015 where I had a disastrous day in the cold, so hopefully we can learn from that and correct the mistakes from the past and make a solid push for a high General Classification result," said van Garderen. "With the strength, experience, and motivation BMC Racing Team is bringing to Paris Nice we shouldn't be satisfied with anything less than a top result."

Van Garderen will support Richie Porte at the Tour de France in July but across the spring will have opportunities to pursue his own GC goals. Team manager Jim Ochowicz has said that he expects van Garderen will win a stage race before the Tour. Paris-Nice a race where he will have the chance to push for victory.

"Volta ao Algarve was a good form builder and confidence booster. To be able to nab a podium result was a good way to start the season as well as a chance to learn what I needed to address in training heading into Paris-Nice. I've done some more work on the time trial bike in preparation for stage 4," van Garderen said.

BMC Racing has named a balanced squad for the eight-stage race with riders to support van Garderen on the flat stages and then in the mountains. Sports Director Fabio Baldato explained the team dynamics and tactics for the race.

"Tejay van Garderen is our outright leader at Paris-Nice and after a strong performance at Volta ao Algarve, I think he can produce another good result in France. Having lived in Nice, Tejay is familiar with the climbs on the final two days and he will have good climbing support with Nicolas Roche, Dylan Teuns, and Alessandro de Marchi," Baldato explained.





The 76th edition of Paris-Nice starts outside Paris in Chatou and heads south, finishing with a hilly course around Nice.

BMC Racing for Paris-Nice: Alessandro De Marchi, Jempy Drucker, Simon Gerrans, Nicolas Roche, Jürgen Roelandts, Dylan Teuns and Tejay van Garderen.