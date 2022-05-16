Van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team to apply for WorldTour status in 2023

Mathieu van der Poel's Alpecin-Fenix team will rebrand as Alpecin-Deceuninck from this year's Tour de France as they increase their budget for the imminent step up to cycling's top flight, the UCI WorldTour.

In a press conference in in Montesilvano on the rest day of the Giro d’Italia, manager Philip Roodhooft confirmed that they have applied for a WorldTour licence for 2023.

"The WorldTour is the next logical step for the team," said Roodhooft, who added that Deceuninck, currently a sub-sponsor of the team, would replace Fenix as a naming partner from the Tour de France onwards for both the men's and women's squads.

"It will increase our budget to make us become a better team than we are today," Roodhooft said. "Moving to the major league of cycling is a big step for us as a team, but also for Deceuninck."

Currently seventh in the rolling UCI ranking for the past three years, Alpecin-Fenix will comfortably meet the sporting criteria to be among the teams awarded licences for the 2023-25 period.

For the past two seasons, Alpecin-Fenix have earned automatic invitations to WorldTour races by finishing as the best-ranked ProTeam in the UCI rankings, though they currently trail Arkéa-Samsic in the 2022 standings.

"We see it as a consequence of the growth we had now, and winning the ranking of the ProTeams is not a given thing," Roodhooft said. "We have been very happy to do it two times in a row, but it creates a pressure. We're not afraid of pressure but this gives us a chance to work on the longer term."

Team leader Mathieu van der Poel has enjoyed sustained top-level success despite Alpecin-Fenix's ProTeam status, winning the Tour of Flanders twice and wearing the leader's jersey at the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia, but he acknowledged that moving up to WorldTour level would make it easier to attract riders to the squad.

"It's quite important for sure. In my opinion we are already at the level of the WorldTour, but it's easier just to be in it," Van der Poel said. "For some riders it's also a smaller step to come from WorldTour teams to ours and I think that can be a benefit as well.

"I've never really had a problem with being ProTour, but I think we've shown as a team already we have our place in the WorldTour and now it's official. It's good to be part of it, of course."