Van der Poel ‘every right to be angry, but not to do what he did’ says teenage girls' father
Family in World Championships hotel incident accuses Van der Poel of ‘fleeing the country’
Mathieu van der Poel was “right to be angry, but not to do what he did,” the father of the two teenage girls involved in the altercation in a Sydney hotel the night before the men's Road World Championships has told the Daily Mail in Australia.
Van der Poel pleaded guilty to two common assault charges and a fine of 1,500 Australian dollars on Monday and was allowed to leave Australia. He has since recognised he made a mistake by trying to personally resolve the incident in his team hotel.
He also claimed that he did hold one of the teenage girls by the arm, but “with no intention of hurting anyone.”
The father of the girls, Emad, has recognised that the game of knocking on Van der Poel’s hotel room door went too far, telling the Daily Mail the girls' actions were "a bit naughty." However, he also condemned van der Poel for his reaction.
Emad claimed in the interview that Van der Poel was “yelling at my youngest, the 12-year-old, saying ‘were you doing this as well’ and she was freaking out. They are very shaken."
Videos and police statement emerge to reveal more about Mathieu van der Poel assault case
'I was wrong' – Mathieu van der Poel speaks for first time about Worlds assault incident
Van der Poel pleads guilty to assault but leaves Australia after Worlds hotel altercation
Mathieu van der Poel at police station on World Championships eve, abandons race
'He's got every right to get angry, but not to do what he did,” Emad added.
‘They’re tiny little girls, and he’s massive.’
Van der Poel was taken into policer custody and remained in the police station until 4:00am on Sunday morning. He rode a lap of the World Championships the next day before abandoning the race.
In the same interview, Emad said his wife, also present in the hotel the night of the incident along with their daughters, was angry with van der Poel for what he called “fleeing the country as well as what he did.”
On his return to Europe on Tuesday, van der Poel confirmed that the videos that have appeared online that showed the incident “show what I said,” and admits he handled the situation badly.
“I should have informed someone, the front desk or something, anyway. It was just getting late and I wanted to sleep,” he said. “I thought I'd fix it myself, which ended up being completely wrong. Unfortunately, I can't change it anymore.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.