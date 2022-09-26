Van der Poel fined for assault but leaves Australia after Worlds hotel altercation

Mathieu van der Poel has been allowed to leave Australia paying a $1500 fine for his alleged altercation with two teenagers the night before the elite men’s road race at the World Championships in Wollongong.

According to Dutch broadcaster NOS, who followed the court proceedings and spoke to Van der Poel’s Australian lawyer, the rider is already on a flight home after paying the fine and obtaining his passport. Van der Poel's lawyer plans to appeal against the sentence.

The New South Wales police said on Sunday that a man at the hotel where the Dutch team is staying was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation with two teenage girls who were aged 13 and 14.

“It’s further alleged the man then pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow,” said NSW police in a statement sent to Cyclingnews.

"Officers from St George Police Area Command attended and arrested a 27-year-old man shortly after. He was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with two counts of common assault.”

Van der Poel gave his version of events in an interview with Sporza before the start of the road race.

"I went to bed early and many children in the hallway of my room found it necessary to knock on the door continuously. After a few times I was done with it. I didn't ask so nicely to stop. Then the police were called and I was taken," Van der Poel explained to Sporza.

Van der Poel started the men’s road race but quit after an hour. He was reportedly held at the police station until 4:00am, sleeping little before the start of the race. He was expected in court on Tuesday but expedited his exit from Australia by pleading guilty.

The judge apparently ruled against Van der Poel because he took the law into his own hands instead of calling hotel security.

“Many of us would do the same. Under pressure to perform, everyone makes mistakes," Van der Poel's lawyer Michael Bowe told NOS.

"His partner was in tears and he himself was very disappointed with the result," the lawyer said after the hearing. "He told me that he feels like he has disappointed his country and his team."

Van der Poel refused to speak to Dutch and Australian television after the court hearing and dashed to the airport for his flight home. It is not clear if he will race again this season.