Van der Haar to return to racing at Heusden-Zolder

Image 1 of 4 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) riding to third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) pulled out of the race with injury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Wout Van Aert leads Lars van der Haar going into the finale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Lars van der Haar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lars van der Haar will return to competition at Monday's World Cup round in Heusden-Zolder after more than month without racing, Giant-Alpecin announced in a press release Friday.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, runner-up at the 2016 Cyclo-cross World Championships, injured his left rectus femoris at Superprestige Ruddervoorde in November. According to the release, "his condition has improved significantly," and he is now ready to resume his 'cross campaign.

"I am happy to restart at Heusden Zolder. I’ve had some tough weeks and worked really hard on my recovery. It was still uncertain for a while if I would be able to race again in 2016, but I am really happy to do so. This will close my period at Team Giant-Alpecin nicely," Van der Haar said.

With his Giant-Alpecin contract expiring at the end of the year, Van der Haar will join Telenet-Fidea in 2017.

"Rather than focusing on results my goal will be to finish the race on Monday," he said.