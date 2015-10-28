Van der Haar on track for more cyclo-cross season success

Image 1 of 5 Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Lars van der Haar and Wout van Aert on the sand climb at Zonhoven (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Van Aert, Van der Haar and Nys. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Lars Van Der Haar finished fourth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Lars Van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin) finished second in Gieten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After winning the second round of the cyclo-cross World Cup in Valkenburg, Lars van der Haar is well on track to capturing his season targets, which include the overall World Cup title, the Superprestige series, and the World Championships.

"I hope to continue achieving good top-five results and for sure hope to take some more victories," Van der Haar said in a team press release. "For now I have to continue to work hard and stay healthy and fit until my short block of training at the beginning of December."

Van der Haar, who races with Giant-Alpecin for both road and cyclo-cross seasons, is currently sitting in second place in the World Cup standings behind Belgium’s Wout Van Aert. He placed fourth in the opening round at CrossVegas and won the second round in Valkenburg, giving him a total of 140 points, just 10 points behind Van Aert.

Not only has Van der Haar won the second round of the World Cup, he also won Kiremko Nacht van Woerden. He was second place in the opening Superprestige round in Gieten; third at Bpost Bank trofee in Ronse, and fifth at the second round of the Superprestige in Zonhoven.

"October was a good month for me because I reached the podium several times and even took two victories," van der Haar said. "I am very satisfied with my current level and my race at Valkenburg because it was one of my main goals for the season and I achieved it.

Van der Haar will be on the start line at the Niels Albertland Cyclo-cross on Saturday followed by the Bpost bank trofee – Koppenbergcross on Sunday, both in Belgium. He will then participate in the 2015 UEC Cyclo-Cross European Championships in Huijbergen, Netherlands, on November 7.

His schedule continues at the third and fourth Superprestige rounds in Ruddervoorde on November 8 and Gavere on November 15, followed by the World Cup in Koksijde on November 22 and the Bpost bank trofee - Flandriencross Hamme on November 29.

"November will be a hard month, starting this weekend with two races and next week with the European Championships, which is an important race on home ground, and the parcours suits me well."