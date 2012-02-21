Van Bon heads Down Under for Melbourne Madison

Image 1 of 3 Leon Van Bon throws Leif Lampater into the mix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Alex Carver throws Scott Law into the fray during the Madison. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 3 Caleb Ewan and Nathan Bradshaw were a major threat for the win in the U19 Madison. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Dutch six day legend and Tour de France stage winner Leon Van Bon heads a top international field for next month’s Melbourne Madison at Joe Ciavola Velodrome on March 3.

Van Bon is one of 11 overseas cyclists heading to Melbourne in preparation for the coming world track championships in April.

The international line-up also include Germans Leif Lampater, Christian Grasmann and Marcel Barth, Swiss stars Franco Marvulli and Michael Alborn and Andreas Müller of Austria, as well as New Zealanders Shane Archbold, Myron Simpson, Alex Frame and Pieter Bullings.

Van Bon, was a silver medallist in the Points race at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992 and had his first race as a professional in 1998.

The Madison field will also have a strong Australian representation, including Scott and Jackson Law, Caleb Ewan, Miles Scotson, Robbie McCarthy, Sean Finning, George Tansley, Ed Bissaker, Luke Davison, Evan Hull and Jack Cummings.

The Melbourne Madison program will also feature the Sid Patterson Grand Prix and other support races.