Van Bon continues with Marco Polo

Image 1 of 3 Wang Meiyin (Image credit: Francis Cerny) Image 2 of 3 Leon Van Bon (Image credit: Francis Cerny) Image 3 of 3 Liu Yilin (Marco Polo Cycling Team) (Image credit: Francis Cerny)

The Marco Polo Cycling Team announced a nine-man roster for 2010, headed by Dutch rider Leon Van Bon, and adding Musseuw Bikes as a new sponsor for the coming season.

Van Bon will be joined by fellow Dutchman Khalid Bounida, Malaysians Haidar Anuawar and Loh Sea Keong, Chinese champion Liu Yilin and his compatriots Wang Meiyin and Fu Xing as well as Australians Jonathan Lovelock and Brad Hall.

Seasoned campaigners Van Bon, Hall and Loh Sea Keong will bring experience in the Asian and European racing scene to the team.

Following the decision of main sponsor Trek Bikes to step down, it seemed fielding a team in 2010 would be a tough call for the Marco Polo Cycling management, but with new support coming in from Museeuw Bikes and FFWD wheels, the team will continue to be a platform for the support and development of young riders from non-traditional cycling countries.

The main sponsor position of the Chinese-registered team has yet to be filled, but the team still intends to compete in the biggest races in Asia including Le Tour de Langkawi, the Tour of Qinghai Lake and Tour of Hainan as well as spending a few months competing in Europe.

The team's first race will be the Mumbai Cyclothon in India.

“I am glad we can continue the team for now, thanks to the fantastic support of our many loyal sponsors and of course also the new companies that have joined us," said team manager Gudo Kramer. "The fantastic Museeuw bikes will be a great weapon for our guys in the battles they fight in 2010 and years to come.

"It is hard for talented riders from countries such as China or Malaysia to make the step to the big pro teams, even if they do have the talent, skills and motivation. Hopefully, our team will help the guys we have on board gain the experience they need and teach them how to become professional riders."

2010 Marco Polo Cycling Team

Liu Yilin, China (24)

Wang Meiyin, China (20)

Fu Xing, China (21)

Loh Sea Keong, Malaysia (23)

Haidar Anuawar, Malaysia (23)

Jonathan Lovelock, Australia (20)

Khalid Bounida, The Netherlands (18)

Brad Hall, Australia (31)

Leon van Bon, The Netherlands (37)