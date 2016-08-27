Van Avermaet's BMC bike given a golden makeover

Image 1 of 5 Gold for the Olympic champion (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 2 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet's golden bike (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 3 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet shows of his new bike (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 4 of 5 Greg Van Avermaet's Fizik saddle gets a make over too (Image credit: BMC Racing Team) Image 5 of 5 A look from the top of Greg Van Avermaet's bike (Image credit: BMC Racing Team)

Greg van Avermaet’s BMC Team Machine has been given a golden makeover in honour of his victory in the road race at the Rio Olympic Games earlier this month. Van Avermaet claimed victory on the beachfront in Rio, out-sprinting Denmark’s Jakub Fuglsang and Poland’s Rafal Majka.

BMC Racing published photos of the new paint scheme, which sees his power meter and Fizik saddle get some gold accenting as well. The colours of the Olympic rings have also been painted on the side of the top tube. The frame is fitted out with the team issue Shimano Dura-Ace C35 wheels and Di2 groupset.

Van Avermaet will be debuting his newly painted bike at the Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France on Sunday as he makes his first racing appearance since the Olympic Games. “I'm really looking forward to getting back on the bike and racing as Olympic champion. I think we've got a strong team so I'm really motivated to do a good race and start the final part of the season," Van Avermaet said when the team was announced earlier this week.