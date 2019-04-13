Van Avermaet, Degenkolb and QuickStep prepare for Paris-Roubaix – Gallery

Image 1 of 44 Trek-Segafredo riders recon the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 44 CCC Team's Greg van Avermaet looks ready for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 44 Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) on the Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 44 Jasper Stuyevn is one of Trek-Segafredo's weapons for Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 44 Groupama-FDJ's Arnaud Demare (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 44 Belgian champion Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 44 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Tim Declercq and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 44 Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert and guest (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 44 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders recon the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 44 Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 44 Philippe Gilbert negotiates the Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 44 Zdenek Stybar is a favourite for the 2019 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 44 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders recon the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 44 The Deceuninck-QuickStep car follows riders through the Arenberg, (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 44 Greg van Avermaet and the CCC Team recon paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 44 UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 44 A Loto Soudal rider on the cobbles. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 44 Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 44 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 44 Tim Declercq (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 44 Deceuninck-QuickStep riders recon the cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 44 Philippe Gilbert is dressed for the weather (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 44 The Deceuninck-QuickStep bikes are ready to go (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 44 CCC team's Greg Van Avaemaet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 44 Trek-Segafredo riders recon the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 44 Trek-Segafredo riders recon the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 44 Astana riders check out a section of Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 44 John Degenkolb chats with Trek-Segafredo director Steven de Jongh (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 44 John Degenkolb mugs for the cameras while previewing the Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 44 Trek-Segafredo riders recon the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 44 Groupama-FDJ riders preview the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 44 2015 Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 44 2015 Paris-Roubaix winner John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 44 CCC Team pass some local traffic on the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 44 Michael Schär (CCC Team) recons the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 44 CCC Team riders check out the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 44 CCC Team's Greg van Avermaet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 44 CCC Team riders check out the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 44 CCC Team's Greg van Avermaet (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 44 CCC Team riders check out the Paris-Roubaix route (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 44 Astana riders get in some kilometres on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 44 Magnus Cort (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 44 Astana riders get in some kilometres on the Paris-Roubaix cobbles. (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 44 Astana Pro Team riders get a glimpse of the Paris-Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the 2019 Paris-Roubaix inching another day closer, teams took advantage of more clear, dry weather on Friday to reconnoitre some of the cobbled sectors they'll face on Sunday.

Greg van Avermaet was out with his CCC Team as the Olympic road race champion hopes to add a second 'Hell of the North' title to his palmarès, having also won in 2017.

John Degenkolb, winner of the race in 2015, was out on the course with the Trek-Segafredo roster, which includes Jasper Stuyven, who finished fourth at Roubaix in 2017, and fifth last year.

And UAE team Emirates' Alexander Kristoff and newcomer Jasper Philipsen were out previewing the cobbles, with Kristoff having been showing some good form of late. He'll be looking to score a first Roubaix win on Sunday, which would be his third Monument, having won Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Flanders in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Other riders out on Friday looking over some of the cobbled sectors included Astana's Magnus Cort and the Deceuninck-QuickStep armada of Zdenek Stybar, Philippe Gilbert, Yves Lampaert and Kasper Asgreen. André Greipel and his Arkea-Samsic team were also spotted, as were Arnaud Démare and his Groupama-FDJ teammates.

