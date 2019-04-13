Paris-Roubaix preview – Podcast

Philippe Gilbert negotiates the Roubaix cobbles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cobbled Classics are almost at their end, with Paris-Roubaix set to close the curtain on the pavé for this season. 'The Hell of the North' is one of the most unpredictable races on the calendar, but on this week's podcast, the Cyclingnews team will have a go at predicting what will happen.

The team discusses the wide variety of contenders, while also daring to pick who we think will make the podium, and we take a look at some of the tech on show for this weekend's race.

We also hear from a few of the contenders themselves after they completed their recons of the course, including Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), UAE Team Emirates' Alexander Kristoff and former winner Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

