Peloton prepares for dry and dusty Paris-Roubaix - Gallery

Riders were out in force Thursday on the roads of the 2019 Paris-Roubaix and in press conferences around Belgium. Dry weather is expected for Sunday's 117th running of the 'Hell of the North', and riders who were testing their legs on the cobbles Thursday enjoyed clear blue skies and comfortable temperatures for their reconnaissance.
After placing his winner's plaque in the outdoor shower of the Roubaix velodrome, defending champion Peter Sagan was out with his Bora-Hansgrohe team, joining other favourites like Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal), Andre Greipel (Area Samsic) and EF Education First with Sep Vanmarcke and Taylor Phinney.
Nils Politt and Katusha-Alpecin shared a lap on the Roubaix velodrome with a group of local school-aged children, while Jumbo-Visma's Wout Van Aert pounded out some kilometres alone on the cobbles. Luke Rowe and Team Sky ventured onto the pavè for a day of training, as did Edvald Boasson Hagen and Dimension Data. Deceuninck-QuickStep stopped in Wielsbeke, Belgium, for a pre-race press conference.
Matthew Hayman, the 2016 winner who is now retired from racing but continues to work with Mitchelton-Scott, was out on the cobbles reliving his win and training with the team. Oliver Naesen was seen leading AG2R La Mondiale across a cobbled sector as some of the riders from the wildcard Pro Continental teams got their first taste of Roubaix's roads.
Click or swipe through the gallery above to see who was out on the roads around Roubaix on Thursday.
