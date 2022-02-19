Van Aert timing spring peak for Tour of Flanders, Paris-Roubaix

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has tempered expectations for his performance in next week's Opening Weekend race, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, saying he is delaying his peak form until April when he will target a first victory in Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The Belgian is currently at a training camp in Tenerife and spoke to the media over a video call, confirming he would start his road season on home soil next week but his goals are much farther down the road.

"Spring is always short, with few chances," Van Aert said according to Sporza. "The intention is to peak a little later than last year. The Omloop will be there soon. After Paris-Nice and from the Tirreno I hope to be at my best."

The Tour of Flanders has long been a goal for Van Aert and he came tantalisingly close to victory there in 2020 when his long-time rival Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) bested him in a two-up sprint when the race was held in October. That year, Van Aert won his first Monument at Milan-San Remo and this year, he wants to add at least one more.

"In the spring I want to take the next step and try to win a Monument," Van Aert said. "I have already won Milan-San Remo. I especially hope for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix."

While Van Aert is on Tenerife, Van der Poel is in Spain where, after his premature end to the cyclo-cross season due to his ongoing back problems, the Dutchman seems to be ramping up his training, clocking 180 kilometres over six hours on Friday, bringing his weekly tally to over 700 kilometres so far.

Van Aert was hopeful that Van der Poel would be back at the top for the same race goals.

"I definitely think he can be good in the second part of the spring," Van Aert says of the Dutchman.

"He is doing some tough rides. I'm happy to see that. I think the race needs Mathieu. It was a bit dismal, whether he could get back to level. I assume that he will take his time I can't estimate his preparedness or injury very well, but I do keep in mind that we will see him in the Classics."

Jumbo-Visma have reinforced their Classics team, adding Tiesj Benoot, Tosh van der Sande and Rohan Dennis to surround Van Aert with top talent, something the Belgian says he feels good about.

"Of course, we have been strengthened. I think everyone can see that. We have worked very hard this winter to be better as a group. We have already had many meetings about the spring and have trained a lot together.

"The majority of us are also here at camp in Tenerife. The intention is that we will get to the final [of races] with more guys. That was different in the past. If you are isolated far from the finish, it's always harder to race."