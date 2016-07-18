Valverde to lead Spain in Rio Olympics

Image 1 of 4 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Alejandro Valverde was all smiles during stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Alberto Contador waves good-bye to the 2016 Tour de France during stage 9 Image 4 of 4 An emotional Joaquim Rodriguez leaves the press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde will lead Spain in the road race at the Rio Olympic Games next month. It will be the fourth Olympic appearance for Valverde (Movistar). Alberto Contador, recovering from injuries suffered in the Tour de France, was not nominated, but has returned to training.

Valverde will be joined by Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), Ion Izaguirre (Movistar), and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar). All five will ride the road race, with Izaguirre and Castroviejo riding the time trial. Izaguirre is national time trial champion, and Castroviejo was the runner-up.

Valverde has competed in the Olympics in 2004, 2008 and 2012, never finishing higher than 13th. Castroviejo finished ninth in the time trial in London 2012.