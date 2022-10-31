Valverde: Pogacar is exceptional but Evenepoel is by far the best in the world

Hanging up his wheels after two decades in the pro peloton, Alejandro Valverde has finally decided to hand over to the new generation, singling out Remco Evenepoel as the pick of the bunch, "by a long way".

Valverde rode his final pro race at Il Lombardia earlier this month, closing out a career that featured 133 victories, a world title, and podiums in all three Grand Tours, either side of a doping ban.

Valverde is currently in eastern Asia, where he raced the Tour de France-organised Singapore Criterium and adjusting to life after pro cycling, including a major shock to the system in the form of a morning run.

With a host of Belgian journalists in attendance, each and every rider in Singapore is being asked about Evenepoel, who won Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the Vuelta a España, and the world road race title in an astounding season.

They will have been delighted with Valverde, whose praise for the 22-year-old went above all others.

"With what he's showing at the moment, if he carries on like that, he'll be better than me for sure," said Valverde, who won a world title, a Vuelta, and four editions of Liège. "Being world champion as young as he is, and winning the Vuelta, Liège, San Sebastián, that's impressive.

"He's a rider who, for me, right now, is the best. Tadej Pogačar is exceptional but Remco does things that surprise everyone. He's far superior to others. So for me, he's the best rider in the world at the moment, by a long way."

Valverde said it was time for the new generation to do their thing, but in reality he could still keep pace with them. His astonishing win rate may have dropped in his final season but runner-up finishes at Strade Bianche and La Flèche Wallonne, plus 11th and 13th at the Giro and Vuelta, were yet more age-defying displays.

He rounded out his season at the Italian Classics with a run of results that read second, fourth, third, and sixth – the latter, the final appearance of his career, coming at Il Lombardia, where rumour has it he set his best-ever time on the Civiglio climb.

Going so well, does Valverde not have any hint of regret – a feeling he may, despite his age, have called it a day too soon.

"No," he said. "It's better to finish in a good way, with good results. That way people remember you as a rider of 20 years who had a good level at the start and a good level at the end.

"Going on beyond 42 doesn't make sense," he added. "OK, I could have a good level next year, but that's it now. I have to make way for the youngsters, and I'll be enjoying cycling from a different angle.

"I'm happy with my career. I'm not only leaving with 133 victories, but also with 110 runner-up places, and another 105 times third. So that's 300-something times on the podium. I achieved practically everything," he said.

Valverde will stay involved in professional cycling and indeed with the Movistar team he has raced for since 2005. He has no fixed role but will remain heavily involved after being the team's lifeblood for over 15 years.

"I'm going to be involved a bit with the riders, a bit with the directors, and a bit with the coaches. It'll be a bit here and a bit there," he said.

"I'll be trying to bring my experience to advise everyone where I can. If there's anything that can be improved I'll try and help do so."