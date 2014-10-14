Trending

Valverde, Movistar and Spain top final WorldTour rankings

Spanish team hails best year yet

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes second
Dan Martin tops the podium with Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa
Nairo Quintana was ultimately declared a worthy Giro d'Italia champion, despite the controversial Stelvio stage.
Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team both sealed victory in the final WorldTour standings, as the curtain fell on the series at the Tour of Beijing. It was a clean sweep for Spain, who also wrapped up the national rankings, more than 700 points clear of Italy. Movistar has hailed it as their most successful season, after taking 34 victories throughout the year – including Nairo Quintana’s Giro d’Italia success.

“Winning both WorldTour classifications makes us immensely happy. It's a reward to our sponsors' big efforts to keep us alive, as well as all our collaborators,” said team manager Eusebio Unzué. “It's the icing on top of the cake, the best way to end our season, a top mark for a great year, and something that should be more appreciated than it really is. I don't know if this is the right moment to defend it, but honestly, I think these are the true world championships in our sport.”

The team competition went down to the wire in 2013, with Movistar stealing the overall lead from Team Sky in Beijing. However, they dominated the competition this season, finishing more than 200 points ahead of their nearest competitor BMC Racing. The American squad jumped to second above Tinkoff-Saxo after Philippe Gilbert’s overall victory at the Tour of Beijing.

Former winners of the competition Sky were nudged down to ninth position, as Giant-Shimano moved up, while Astana scraped into the top 10 ahead of Garmin-Sharp. AG2R La Mondiale’s success at the Tour de France has put the team in the top 10 for the first time since the inception of the WorldTour, as they slot into sixth.

Valverde has contributed to almost a third of the Movistar victory tally, with 11 in total. His consistent podiums in races such as Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Il Lombardia and the Vuelta a España means that he finishes the season with a 66-point advantage over compatriot Alberto Contador. Among Valverde’s victories were the three one-day races Roma Maxima, Fleche Wallonne and Clásica San Sebastián. He also finished on the podium at the World Championships, but that result does not contribute to the standings.

With Contador’s performance at the Vuelta a España launching him into the top spot, the competition was set to come down to the final race in Beijing. Contador arrived at the penultimate round of the WorldTour, Il Lombardia, with a slim 14-point advantage but a crash in the final corner forced him to call an end to his season. Neither rider raced in Beijing.

“Alejandro had one of his best seasons ever,” said Unzué. “Nairo doesn't stop growing as a cyclist and already conquered his first Grand Tour, many youngsters have taken a step forward... All of that makes us face the future with hope and confidence, but we're really conscious about how difficult is to improve what we got in 2014. You just have to look at the other teams' rosters to realize that one day, it might be our time not to fulfil our goals.”

In the end, the Tour of Beijing didn’t have a huge impact on the final standings, although Dan Martin’s performance sees him make a late entry at 8th. The Garmin-Sharp rider was languishing down in 39th two weeks ago, but his victory at Il Lombardia, and second overall and stage victory in Beijing means that he has jumped 31 places in the rankings. Rui Costa was unable to knock Simon Gerrans out of third, while Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali ends the season in fifth. Last year’s winner Joaquim Rodríguez finished 12th overall.

 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team686pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo620
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge478
4Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida461
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team392
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team346
7Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky326
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha321
9Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp316
10Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale300
11Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing286
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha286
13John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano278
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team272
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale263
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team257
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team248
18Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale247
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team246
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo241
21Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano240
22Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team219
23Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team216
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team210
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol204
26Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team200
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale197
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team188
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha173
30Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team173
31Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky168
32Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr162
33Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team162
34Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team146
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol140
36Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar138
37Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano136
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp135
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo135
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr128
41Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp126
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida125
43Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team123
44Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team119
45Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr116
46Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale114
47Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team109
48Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing108
49Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team105
50Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol104
51Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky104
52Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano103
53Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing101
54Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team100
55Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team97
56Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol96
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team93
58Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team92
59Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky91
60Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar84
61Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp84
62Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing84
63Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha84
64Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge80
65Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge80
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing80
67Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr77
68Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp76
69Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team74
70Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha74
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team74
72Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge73
73Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge72
74Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky71
75Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team69
76Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida67
77Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp64
78Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team62
79Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale61
80Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team60
81Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team60
82Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo60
83Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano58
84Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp55
85Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha51
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha51
87Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale47
88André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol46
89Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge44
90Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team42
91Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team40
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky38
93Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team37
94Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida36
95Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team36
96Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano34
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp34
98Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale32
99Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale30
100Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing30
101Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol28
102Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
103Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
104Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team26
105Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team24
106Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale24
107Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr22
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar22
109Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale22
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
111Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge21
112Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
113Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale18
114Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
115Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
116Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
117Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team16
118Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar16
119Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida16
120Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team16
121Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge16
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
123Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team15
124Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha15
125Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team14
126Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
127Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale14
128Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
129Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky12
130Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team12
131Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team11
132Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp11
133Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
134Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar11
135Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing11
136Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10
137Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
138Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
139Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
140Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida10
141Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo10
142Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team10
143Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo9
144Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale9
145Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team8
146Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
147Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
148Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky8
149Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar8
150Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
151Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky8
152Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
153Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
154Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
155Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha6
156Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
157John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team6
158Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano6
159Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing6
160Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
161Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
162Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge6
163Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
164Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
165Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing6
166Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano6
167Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
168Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team6
169Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale5
170Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team5
171Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
172Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol5
173Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar5
174Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
175Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida4
176Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
177Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
178Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar4
179Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar4
180Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar4
181Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team4
182Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
183Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
184Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
185Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar4
186Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
187Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
188Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
189Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
190Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
191Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3
192Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
193Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo3
194Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol3
195Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
196Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
197Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar2
198Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp2
199Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha2
200Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
201Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
202Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky2
203Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha2
204Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
205Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp2
206Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp2
207Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2
208Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
209Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team2
210Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp2
211Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team2
212Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
213Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
214Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team2
215Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
216Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
217Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
218Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky2
219Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
220Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1
221Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr1
222Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
223Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1
224Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1
225Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1
226Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge1
227Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
228Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale1
229Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha1
230Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
231Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
232Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
233Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
234Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale1
235Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1
236Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar1

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team1440pts
2BMC Racing Team1212
3Tinkoff-Saxo1186
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1016
5Orica Greenedge953
6Team Katusha938
7AG2R La Mondiale919
8Team Giant-Shimano905
9Team Sky890
10Astana Pro Team823
11Garmin Sharp807
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team795
13Trek Factory Racing759
14Lampre-Merida706
15Lotto Belisol590
16FDJ.fr505
17Cannondale456
18Team Europcar271

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spain1834pts
2Italy1070
3Belgium1006
4France987
5Netherlands957
6Australia869
7Colombia814
8Great Britain721
9Germany640
10Poland565
11Portugal463
12United States430
13Switzerland423
14Ireland357
15Norway332
16Slovakia274
17Slovenia249
18Czech Republic238
19Lithuania126
20Russia125
21Denmark98
22Croatia80
23South Africa79
24Canada77
25Ukraine60
26Costa Rica40
27Luxembourg36
28Belarus26
29New Zealand16
30Kazakhstan8
31Estonia4
32Japan2
33Austria1
34Argentina1

 