Valverde, Movistar and Spain top final WorldTour rankings
Spanish team hails best year yet
Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team both sealed victory in the final WorldTour standings, as the curtain fell on the series at the Tour of Beijing. It was a clean sweep for Spain, who also wrapped up the national rankings, more than 700 points clear of Italy. Movistar has hailed it as their most successful season, after taking 34 victories throughout the year – including Nairo Quintana’s Giro d’Italia success.
“Winning both WorldTour classifications makes us immensely happy. It's a reward to our sponsors' big efforts to keep us alive, as well as all our collaborators,” said team manager Eusebio Unzué. “It's the icing on top of the cake, the best way to end our season, a top mark for a great year, and something that should be more appreciated than it really is. I don't know if this is the right moment to defend it, but honestly, I think these are the true world championships in our sport.”
The team competition went down to the wire in 2013, with Movistar stealing the overall lead from Team Sky in Beijing. However, they dominated the competition this season, finishing more than 200 points ahead of their nearest competitor BMC Racing. The American squad jumped to second above Tinkoff-Saxo after Philippe Gilbert’s overall victory at the Tour of Beijing.
Former winners of the competition Sky were nudged down to ninth position, as Giant-Shimano moved up, while Astana scraped into the top 10 ahead of Garmin-Sharp. AG2R La Mondiale’s success at the Tour de France has put the team in the top 10 for the first time since the inception of the WorldTour, as they slot into sixth.
Valverde has contributed to almost a third of the Movistar victory tally, with 11 in total. His consistent podiums in races such as Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Il Lombardia and the Vuelta a España means that he finishes the season with a 66-point advantage over compatriot Alberto Contador. Among Valverde’s victories were the three one-day races Roma Maxima, Fleche Wallonne and Clásica San Sebastián. He also finished on the podium at the World Championships, but that result does not contribute to the standings.
With Contador’s performance at the Vuelta a España launching him into the top spot, the competition was set to come down to the final race in Beijing. Contador arrived at the penultimate round of the WorldTour, Il Lombardia, with a slim 14-point advantage but a crash in the final corner forced him to call an end to his season. Neither rider raced in Beijing.
“Alejandro had one of his best seasons ever,” said Unzué. “Nairo doesn't stop growing as a cyclist and already conquered his first Grand Tour, many youngsters have taken a step forward... All of that makes us face the future with hope and confidence, but we're really conscious about how difficult is to improve what we got in 2014. You just have to look at the other teams' rosters to realize that one day, it might be our time not to fulfil our goals.”
In the end, the Tour of Beijing didn’t have a huge impact on the final standings, although Dan Martin’s performance sees him make a late entry at 8th. The Garmin-Sharp rider was languishing down in 39th two weeks ago, but his victory at Il Lombardia, and second overall and stage victory in Beijing means that he has jumped 31 places in the rankings. Rui Costa was unable to knock Simon Gerrans out of third, while Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali ends the season in fifth. Last year’s winner Joaquim Rodríguez finished 12th overall.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|686
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|620
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|478
|4
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|461
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|392
|6
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|346
|7
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|326
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|321
|9
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|316
|10
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|300
|11
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|286
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|286
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|278
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|272
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|263
|16
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|257
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|248
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|247
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|246
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|241
|21
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|240
|22
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|219
|23
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|216
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|210
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|204
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|200
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|197
|28
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|188
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|173
|30
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|173
|31
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|168
|32
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|162
|33
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|162
|34
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|146
|35
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|140
|36
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|138
|37
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|136
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|135
|39
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|135
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|128
|41
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp
|126
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|43
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|123
|44
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|119
|45
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|116
|46
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|47
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|109
|48
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|49
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|105
|50
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|51
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|104
|52
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|53
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|54
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|100
|55
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|97
|56
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|96
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|93
|58
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|92
|59
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|91
|60
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|84
|61
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|84
|62
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|63
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|84
|64
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|65
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|67
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|68
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|76
|69
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|70
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|74
|71
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|72
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|73
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|74
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|71
|75
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|76
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|67
|77
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|64
|78
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|62
|79
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|80
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|60
|81
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|60
|82
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|60
|83
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|84
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|55
|85
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|87
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|88
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|46
|89
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|90
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|91
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|40
|92
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|38
|93
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|94
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|36
|95
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|36
|96
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|97
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|34
|98
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|99
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|100
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|30
|101
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|28
|102
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|103
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|104
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|26
|105
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|106
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|107
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|109
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale
|22
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|111
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|21
|112
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|113
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|114
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|115
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|116
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|117
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|16
|118
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|119
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|16
|120
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|16
|121
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|16
|122
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|123
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|124
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|125
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|126
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|127
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|128
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|129
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|130
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|12
|131
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|11
|132
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|11
|133
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|134
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|11
|135
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|136
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|137
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|138
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|139
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|140
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|10
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|142
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|10
|143
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|144
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|9
|145
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|146
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|8
|147
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|148
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|149
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|8
|150
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|151
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|152
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|153
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|154
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|155
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|156
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|157
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|6
|158
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|159
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|160
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|161
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|162
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|163
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|164
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|165
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|166
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|167
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|168
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|6
|169
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|5
|170
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|5
|171
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|172
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|5
|173
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|174
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|175
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|4
|176
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|177
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|178
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|179
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|180
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|181
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|182
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|183
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|184
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|185
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|186
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|187
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|188
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|189
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|190
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|191
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|192
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|193
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|194
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|3
|195
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|196
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|197
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|2
|198
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|2
|199
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|200
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|201
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|202
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2
|203
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|204
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|205
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|2
|206
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|2
|207
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2
|208
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|209
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|210
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|2
|211
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|212
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|213
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|214
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|2
|215
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|216
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|217
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|218
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky
|2
|219
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|220
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|221
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|222
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|223
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1
|224
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|225
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|226
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|227
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|228
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|1
|229
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|1
|230
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|231
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|232
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|233
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|234
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale
|1
|235
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|236
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|1440
|pts
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|1212
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1186
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1016
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|953
|6
|Team Katusha
|938
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|919
|8
|Team Giant-Shimano
|905
|9
|Team Sky
|890
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|823
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|807
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|795
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|759
|14
|Lampre-Merida
|706
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|590
|16
|FDJ.fr
|505
|17
|Cannondale
|456
|18
|Team Europcar
|271
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spain
|1834
|pts
|2
|Italy
|1070
|3
|Belgium
|1006
|4
|France
|987
|5
|Netherlands
|957
|6
|Australia
|869
|7
|Colombia
|814
|8
|Great Britain
|721
|9
|Germany
|640
|10
|Poland
|565
|11
|Portugal
|463
|12
|United States
|430
|13
|Switzerland
|423
|14
|Ireland
|357
|15
|Norway
|332
|16
|Slovakia
|274
|17
|Slovenia
|249
|18
|Czech Republic
|238
|19
|Lithuania
|126
|20
|Russia
|125
|21
|Denmark
|98
|22
|Croatia
|80
|23
|South Africa
|79
|24
|Canada
|77
|25
|Ukraine
|60
|26
|Costa Rica
|40
|27
|Luxembourg
|36
|28
|Belarus
|26
|29
|New Zealand
|16
|30
|Kazakhstan
|8
|31
|Estonia
|4
|32
|Japan
|2
|33
|Austria
|1
|34
|Argentina
|1
