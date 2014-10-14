Valverde, Movistar and Spain top final WorldTour rankings

Image 1 of 3 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finishes second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Dan Martin tops the podium with Alejandro Valverde and Rui Costa (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Nairo Quintana was ultimately declared a worthy Giro d'Italia champion, despite the controversial Stelvio stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alejandro Valverde and his Movistar team both sealed victory in the final WorldTour standings, as the curtain fell on the series at the Tour of Beijing. It was a clean sweep for Spain, who also wrapped up the national rankings, more than 700 points clear of Italy. Movistar has hailed it as their most successful season, after taking 34 victories throughout the year – including Nairo Quintana’s Giro d’Italia success.

“Winning both WorldTour classifications makes us immensely happy. It's a reward to our sponsors' big efforts to keep us alive, as well as all our collaborators,” said team manager Eusebio Unzué. “It's the icing on top of the cake, the best way to end our season, a top mark for a great year, and something that should be more appreciated than it really is. I don't know if this is the right moment to defend it, but honestly, I think these are the true world championships in our sport.”

The team competition went down to the wire in 2013, with Movistar stealing the overall lead from Team Sky in Beijing. However, they dominated the competition this season, finishing more than 200 points ahead of their nearest competitor BMC Racing. The American squad jumped to second above Tinkoff-Saxo after Philippe Gilbert’s overall victory at the Tour of Beijing.

Former winners of the competition Sky were nudged down to ninth position, as Giant-Shimano moved up, while Astana scraped into the top 10 ahead of Garmin-Sharp. AG2R La Mondiale’s success at the Tour de France has put the team in the top 10 for the first time since the inception of the WorldTour, as they slot into sixth.

Valverde has contributed to almost a third of the Movistar victory tally, with 11 in total. His consistent podiums in races such as Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Il Lombardia and the Vuelta a España means that he finishes the season with a 66-point advantage over compatriot Alberto Contador. Among Valverde’s victories were the three one-day races Roma Maxima, Fleche Wallonne and Clásica San Sebastián. He also finished on the podium at the World Championships, but that result does not contribute to the standings.

With Contador’s performance at the Vuelta a España launching him into the top spot, the competition was set to come down to the final race in Beijing. Contador arrived at the penultimate round of the WorldTour, Il Lombardia, with a slim 14-point advantage but a crash in the final corner forced him to call an end to his season. Neither rider raced in Beijing.

“Alejandro had one of his best seasons ever,” said Unzué. “Nairo doesn't stop growing as a cyclist and already conquered his first Grand Tour, many youngsters have taken a step forward... All of that makes us face the future with hope and confidence, but we're really conscious about how difficult is to improve what we got in 2014. You just have to look at the other teams' rosters to realize that one day, it might be our time not to fulfil our goals.”

In the end, the Tour of Beijing didn’t have a huge impact on the final standings, although Dan Martin’s performance sees him make a late entry at 8th. The Garmin-Sharp rider was languishing down in 39th two weeks ago, but his victory at Il Lombardia, and second overall and stage victory in Beijing means that he has jumped 31 places in the rankings. Rui Costa was unable to knock Simon Gerrans out of third, while Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali ends the season in fifth. Last year’s winner Joaquim Rodríguez finished 12th overall.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 686 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 620 3 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 478 4 Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida 461 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 392 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 346 7 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 326 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 321 9 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 316 10 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 300 11 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 286 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 286 13 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 278 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 272 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 263 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 257 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 248 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 247 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 246 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 241 21 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 240 22 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 219 23 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 216 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 210 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 204 26 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 200 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 197 28 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 188 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 173 30 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 173 31 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 168 32 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 162 33 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 162 34 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 146 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol 140 36 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 138 37 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 136 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 135 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 135 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr 128 41 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin Sharp 126 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 43 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 123 44 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 119 45 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 116 46 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 114 47 Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 109 48 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 108 49 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 105 50 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 51 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 104 52 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 103 53 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 101 54 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 100 55 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 97 56 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 96 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 93 58 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 92 59 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 91 60 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar 84 61 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp 84 62 Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 84 63 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 84 64 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 80 65 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge 80 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 80 67 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 68 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 76 69 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team 74 70 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 74 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 72 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 73 73 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 74 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 71 75 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 69 76 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 67 77 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 64 78 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 62 79 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 80 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 60 81 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 60 82 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 60 83 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 58 84 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 55 85 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 51 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 87 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 47 88 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 46 89 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 44 90 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 91 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 40 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 38 93 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 94 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 36 95 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 36 96 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 34 97 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Garmin Sharp 34 98 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 99 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 30 100 Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 30 101 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 28 102 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 103 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 104 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 26 105 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 106 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 107 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 22 109 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale 22 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 111 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 21 112 Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 113 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale 18 114 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 115 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 116 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 117 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 16 118 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar 16 119 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 16 120 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 16 121 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 16 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 123 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 15 124 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 15 125 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 126 Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 127 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 14 128 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 129 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 12 130 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 12 131 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 11 132 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp 11 133 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 134 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 11 135 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 11 136 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 137 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 138 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 139 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 140 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 10 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 142 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 10 143 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 144 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 9 145 Thor Hushovd (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 146 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 147 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 148 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 8 149 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 8 150 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 151 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 8 152 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 153 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 154 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 155 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 156 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 157 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team 6 158 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Giant-Shimano 6 159 Bob Jungels (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 6 160 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 161 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 162 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 6 163 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 164 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 165 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 6 166 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 6 167 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 168 Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 6 169 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 5 170 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 5 171 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 172 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol 5 173 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 5 174 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 175 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 4 176 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 177 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 178 Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar 4 179 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 4 180 Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar 4 181 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 182 Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 183 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 184 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 185 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 4 186 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 187 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 188 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 189 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 190 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 191 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 192 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 193 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 194 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol 3 195 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 196 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 197 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 2 198 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp 2 199 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 2 200 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 201 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 202 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 2 203 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 2 204 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 205 Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 2 206 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 2 207 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2 208 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 209 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 210 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2 211 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team 2 212 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 213 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 214 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 2 215 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 216 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 217 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 218 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Team Sky 2 219 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 220 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 221 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 222 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 223 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 1 224 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 225 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1 226 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 1 227 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 228 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 1 229 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 1 230 Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 231 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 232 Jens Voigt (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 233 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 234 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale 1 235 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1 236 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 1440 pts 2 BMC Racing Team 1212 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 1186 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1016 5 Orica Greenedge 953 6 Team Katusha 938 7 AG2R La Mondiale 919 8 Team Giant-Shimano 905 9 Team Sky 890 10 Astana Pro Team 823 11 Garmin Sharp 807 12 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 795 13 Trek Factory Racing 759 14 Lampre-Merida 706 15 Lotto Belisol 590 16 FDJ.fr 505 17 Cannondale 456 18 Team Europcar 271