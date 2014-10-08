UCI confirms 17 WorldTour applicants

Image 1 of 2 Cannondale held the fastest time until Movistar came through in the Vuelta a España team time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 2 The peloton rolls across the finishline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has confirmed the list of teams with WorldTour licences for 2015, along with squads looking to extend licences into the future.

AG2R La Mondiale, Astana, Lampre-Merida, Lotto Soudal, Movistar, Orica GreenEdge, Team Europcar, Giant-Alpecin, Team Katusha and Team Sky all have existing licences for 2015.

BMC Racing, Cannondale Pro Cycling Team (former from Garmin-Sharp and Cannondale), Etixx - Quick Step, FDJ, Team Lotto NL (Belkin) Tinkoff-Saxo and Trek Factory racing are all applying for licences for next year. All 17 teams have submitted the required documentation and bank guarantees and will be evaluated the governing body’s licence commission.

If all of the above teams are successful the UCI would still require another WorldTour team in order to fill their quota of 18 WorldTour teams. The spot comes from Cannondale and Garmin forming under one licence and there are no plans for a new squad to appear on the scene after the UCI’s deadline of October 1 passed last week.

As reported by Cyclingnews a Professional Continental team could move into the 18th spot. At this stage IAM Cycling and MTN – Qhubeka could be in the running, however both teams have at this stage applied for Professional Continental status.

The UCI confirmed that additional 17 squads had applied for Professional Continental status with Androni, Bardiani CSF, Bora – Argon 18 (currently known as Netapp), Bretagne Seche Environment, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA, CCC, Cofidis Solutions Credits, Cult Energy Pro Cycling, Drapac Professional Cycling, Nippo - Vini Fantini, Roompot Orange Cycling Team, Rusvelo, Team Novo Nordisk, TopSport Vlaanderen, UnitedHealthCare Professional Cycling Team, Wanty Groupe Gobert and Yellow Fluo also submitting applications.

“This information is being published with a view to keeping all concerned parties informed about the progress of the registration files submitted by first and second division teams,” the UCI posted in a press release.

“The files will now undergo an in-depth evaluation, the results of which will determine the next steps in the registration process.”

The governing body also confirmed that WorldTour license confirmations would be announced November 3.