Valverde: "It has been a very good month"

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will return to racing this weekend after "two days off" to take on the Strade Bianche and Roma Maxima.

Depending on his results there, "if nothing happens" he will then ride the Volta a Catalunya which he won in 2009. Like 2012's winner of Paris-Nice, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) Valverde, third overall last start, will not be present for the 'Race to the Sun'.

The 32-year-old told Demarraje Radio Liberty that with back-to-back wins at the Vuelta a Andalucia and victory at the Trofeo Deià his season is progressing better than he expected.

"I had a quiet start but the truth is that at home I can have a good time and I can almost always train well. And when you're on a roll victories are a little easier to get," he said. "I have trained less on the bike and more at the gym. My condition was not bad. In Mallorca the first win was very important for motivation and I went to Andalusia thinking I could win."

Valverde's tally over just eight days of racing was impressive with four wins - the Trofeo Deià, the Andalucia prologue as well as stage 3 culminating in the overall, plus runner-up in stage 1 of Andalucia and third at the Vuelta Ciclista Murcia. Slightly improved from the same time last year where he won a stage at the Tour Down Under before winning a stage and overall at Andalucia.

"I think it has been a very good month," he said. "Now I try to continue working and think of the great objectives... and see if I can do very well in any of them."

Valverde's major objectives in 2013 are the Tour de France, the Vuelta a España and the World Championships. Within the three events, one remains his absolute priority.

"The Tour is the Tour and I prefer it to the world championships, although I would prefer to be world champion to be on the Tour podium," he said.