Valverde hospitalised after being hit by driver of a car in hit-and-run incident
By Kirsten Frattini published
Valverde to remain in hospital under observation for 24 hours but sustained no fractures or serious injuries, Movistar confirm in medical update
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) was hit by the driver of a car while on a training ride on Saturday morning in Alcantarilla, southeast Spain.
Valverde was transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital for 24-hour monitoring with Movistar confirming in a medical update that he sustained no broken bones.
"We confirm that Alejandro Valverde has no fractures or serious injuries after suffering an incident this Saturday when he was riding with a teammate in Alcantarilla," Movistar wrote in a medical statement.
"Bala will remain under observation for 24 hours and will later be discharged. His partner is also OK."
Valverde took to his social media channels to confirm that while the incident was serious, he is OK, writing, "I want to thank you all for the support and affection that I have received today. Luckily everything has been a scare and I'm fine."
Valverde, along with two training partners, were struck by the vehicle while on a training ride after the driver of the vehicle reversed into the group, according to a report in Ciclismoafondo.
The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old man, initially fled the scene and later appeared at the La Alberca police station to confess to the incident.
Authorities have placed him under arrest and he has been made available to the National Police, who will now investigate the incident.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.