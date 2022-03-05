Valverde and Asgreen fight for Strade Bianche podium places alongside Pogacar

Tadej Pogačar dominated Strade Bianche with his 50-kilometre attack and solo triumph in Piazza del Campo but the battle behind him also inspired some courageous riding, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Kasper Asgreen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) emerging from a quality group of chasers to stand on the podium in Siena with the UAE Team Emirates winner.

Valverde is in his final season of a long, long career of highs and lows. Despite turning 42 in late April, he is determined to ride every major race at the top of his game, and his second place was his third trip to the Strade Bianche podium after finishing third in 2014 and 2015.

Valverde again rode a defensive race, saving his final efforts for the last gravel sector and then the steep climb up to Siena. He searched out Pogačar beyond the finish line to hug him in congratulations and a joint celebration, a sign of almost father-like respect.

“Second behind Pogačar, it’s like a victory. I’m very happy, especially after the day that it’s been,” Valverde said, the fine dust of Strade Bianche filling his veteran’s wrinkled face.

“This podium tastes so good, in a race which has been so kind and beautiful to me. I’ve had three podiums – the most special being today, no doubt. It was such a difficult day. I had a crash and it took me a long time to get back on a bike. It’s been difficult but the team was phenomenal and it’s a great result to come second.

“I was in about 10th position in the group and it was impossible for me to follow Pogačar, he was just so strong. Once he was alone in the lead, we knew it was going to be so difficult. It was that kind of terrain to measure your efforts well, with no flat at all, and in that scenario, he proved to be the strongest.”

Asgreen had to switch from a support role to team leadership when Julian Alaphilippe crashed hard with 100km to go. He attacked with 20km to race to drag the quality chase group clear and then shook them out again on the final dirt climb. The 27-year-old Dane was caught and distanced by Valverde in sight of Siena but saved QuickStep’s pride after the shock of Alahilippe’s crash.

“Obviously, Julian’s crash occurred at a very bad moment. The team did a fantastic job to bring him back. Unfortunately he paid the price and couldn’t take part in the finale,” Asgreen explained, Valverde later saying briefly to Cyclingnews that he had hurt his back in the crash.

“I have always thought Strade Bianche is a beautiful race. It's my third time here. Unfortunately, the first two times didn’t go so well," Asgreen said about a 25th place last year after not finishing the year before that. "I was super motivated this year to show that it’s a race I can perform in. To finish on the podium is a good first step. It gives me motivation for the future to come back and win it.

“I am happy I could crack the podium and with how my shape is evolving. Now I’m looking forward to Tirreno-Adriatico and the Classics season.”