Uttrup Ludwig, Le Court close in on GC podium, Labous handed time penalty at Giro d'Italia Women

By
published

Elisa Longo Borghini maintains the top spot in the hunt for maglia rosa

Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on stage 4 a the Giro d'Italia Women
Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig on stage 4 a the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having finished stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia Women in eighth place, with the first seven places all taken by the breakaway, Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) once again stepped onto the podium to receive the maglia rosa for the overall leader. 

As the Italian Champion maintains a hold on the general classification, the race for the podium behind her is beginning to heat up.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.