USA women's program appoints Stewart as new director

Team BMC's Jackson Stewart (left) leads a group part of the peloton into a tight curve. (Image credit: Jerome Lessard/www.jeromelessardphoto.com)

USA Cycling announced today that the company of former BMC pro Jackson Stewart will manage its Women's National Development program from the USA Cycling house in Lucca, Italy.

"Our Women's Development Program is among the top national team programs in the World. Our expectation going forward is to continue providing the same opportunities for American women to experience and learn the demands of the European peloton," said USA Cycling's Director of Athletics, Jim Miller, who ran the women's program for eight years before moving into his current role in 2009.

"That vision requires sound leadership, and Jackson has the necessary knowledge and experiences to lead this program into the future."



