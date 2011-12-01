USA names women's Olympic long team for London

Image 1 of 4 Golden farewell: Kristin Armstrong finished off her Olympic Games career on top. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Robin Farina on the start line for 2011 Presbyterian Crit. (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 4 Amber Neben (USA) (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 4 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) on the podium after the stage. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

USA Cycling today announced its long team for the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London for the women's road events. The women listed will be eligible to represent the USA, but must earn their spots through finishes in UCI events from January 1 through May 31, 2012.

13 riders were named, including US road champion Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS), Megan Guarnier (TIBCO to the Top), the winner of the UCI 2.1-ranked stage race Premondiale Giro Toscana, Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon), listed in the top 25 in the UCI rankings, and US time trial champion Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon), all of whom earned automatic nominations for these accomplishments.

Defending Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong (Exergy/2012) earned a discretionary nomination as did her teammate, sprinter Theresa Cliff-Ryan. Also named are Andrea Dvorak, Janel Holcomb, Kristin McGrath, Amanda Miller, Shelley Olds, Carmen Small and Lauren Tamayo.

The men's Olympic selection will not be decided by the same long-team method, instead, USA Cycling stated, "the team that will represent the United States in London will be determined by competitive results at major international events throughout the 2011 and 2012 racing seasons. To date none has yet met the automatic nomination criteria."

The number of riders which the USA will be allowed to enter into the Olympic road events will not be determined until May, 2012.

Long teams for men's and women's track will be announced on December 15.