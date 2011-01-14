USA men named for cyclo-cross world championships

Image 1 of 4 Cannondale teammates Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson would race for the USGP Championship today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 4 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) on a climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 4 The USA's Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 4 Ryan Trebon (Kona) laying down some serious horsepower. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling today announced its five-man team for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in St. Wendel, Germany. While the national champion, Todd Wells, declined his automatic nomination in order to focus on the upcoming mountain bike season, two other automatic qualifiers, Jeremy Powers and Tim Johnson (both Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) accepted their selections.

Powers, ranked 12th in the world, and Johnson at 15th will be joined by their teammate Jamey Driscoll and 'cross veteran and the silver medallist at the 2007 world championships, Jonathan Page.

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) rounds out the team after his silver medal at the US cyclo-cross championships.

The five men complete the USA's 17-rider team for the world championships, which take place on January 29-30.

Elite Men’s Roster:

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com)

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com)

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA)

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-cyclocrossworld.com)

Jonathan Page