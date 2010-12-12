USA Cycling to provide live online video of elite 'cross nationals

Image 1 of 2 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) seeks a seventh straight US 'cross championship on Sunday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Reigning US 'cross champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

You don't have to be in Bend, Oregon on Sunday to watch reigning US 'cross champions Katie Compton and Tim Johnson battle both stacked fields and the elements in defense of their national titles.

USA Cycling is providing live streaming video coverage of both the elite women's and men's national cyclo-cross championships from Bend on Sunday, December 12.

The women's race begins at 12:30pm PT followed two hours later by the men's championship at 2:30pm PT. Coverage of each event will begin approximately 10 minutes prior to their respective start times.

Cyclingnews also has complete results, reports and photos from the entire five days of racing at the US national cyclo-cross championships.