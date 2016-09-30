USA Cycling releases 2017 national championships calendar

Image 1 of 5 2016 US pro time trial championship podium: Tom Zirbel (2nd), Taylor Phinney (1st), Alexey Vermeulen (3rd) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Guarnier wins US pro road championships: podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 Carmen Small (Bigla-Cervelo) kept her head down all the way to first place at the US pro time trial championship. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 2016 us pro time trial championship podium: Amber Neben (2nd), Carmen Small (1st) and Kristin Armstrong (3rd) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing) en route to the win at the US Pro TT championships (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

USA Cycling today released its schedule for the 2017 national championships, including events in cyclocross, mountain bike, road and track. BMX events will be announced at a later date.

The biggest change in the calendar is the pro road and time trial events' move from the originally scheduled venue in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, to Knoxville, Tennessee. The three-day US pro championships will take place June 23-25 to line up better with most European national championships.

Masters Road National Championships have also been moved from Winston-Salem to Columbia County, Ga., and Para-Cycling Road National Championships moved to Grand Junction, Colorado.

"This move will allow Winston-Salem to focus on continuing to build its exciting UCI 1.1 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic while ensuring that USA Cycling delivers an excellent customer experience for our important Master and Para-Cycling athletes," USA Cycling said in its Friday announcement. "Para-Cycling Road National Championships will run May 4-7, while Masters Road National Championships will be June 1-4 and will feature the iconic Fort Gordon Hills Road Race course and the time trial at Clarks Hill Lake."

In another change from this year, the Professional Criterium and Team Time Trial National Championships will join Amateur Road National Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, June 29-July 2 after the Blue Grass State hosted a successful 2016 Amateur Road National Championships over the summer.

“The 2017 calendar of national championship events pairs our top annual races with very worthy host cities,” said USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall. “Our events range from coast to coast, north to south and everywhere in between. We are thrilled to bring our national championships to cycling fans in nearly every corner of the country.”

2017 USA Cycling National Championships Calendar:

January 3-8 - Cyclocross, Hartford, Conn.

January 28 - Fat Bike, Grand Rapids, Mich.

May 4-7 - Collegiate & Para-Cycling Road, Grand Junction, Colo.

May 7 - Marathon Mountain Bike, Arkadelphia, Ark.

June 1-4 - Volkswagen Masters Road, Columbia County, Ga.

June 20-25 (tentative) - Masters Track, Rock Hill, S.C.

June 23-25 - Volkswagen Pro Road & TT, Knoxville, Tenn.

June 29-July 2 - Amateur Road presented by Papa John’s, Louisville, Ky.

June 29-July 2 - Volkswagen Pro Crit & Team Time Trial, Louisville, Ky.

July 19-23 - Volkswagen Mountain Bike, Snowshoe, W. Va.

July 31-August 6 - Elite & Junior Track, Carson, Calif.

August 12 - Hill Climb, Colorado Springs, Colo.

September 14-16 - Collegiate Track, ndianapolis, Ind.

October 20-22 - Collegiate Mountain Bike, Missoula, Mont.