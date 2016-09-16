USA Cycling confirms Pro National Championships move to Knoxville

Image 1 of 4 Guarnier wins US pro road championships: podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 4 Greg Daniel (Axeon) checks out his new Volkswagen (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 4 2016 US pro time trial championship podium: Tom Zirbel (2nd), Taylor Phinney (1st), Alexey Vermeulen (3rd) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 4 US pro road championships: Today's top three in the mens race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

USA Cycling confirmed today that the 2017 Professional Road and Time Trial National Championships will move to Knoxville, Tennessee.

The announcement follows news that the race would leave Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which held the event this season and was slated to be the host venue again next year.

"We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to run our most prestigious road cycling event in Knoxville next summer," USA Cycling CEO Derek Bouchard-Hall said in a press release. "Knoxville's love of cycling, natural beauty and renowned hospitality will make an exceptional location for us to crown our top professional road cyclists in just nine months!"

For the first time in the race's history, it will be run on the same weekend as the majority of the world's national championships, falling on June 23 and 25 for the men's and women's time trials and road races, respectively. It also moves the race back to being a standalone event, rather than combining it with the Masters and Para Cycling National Championships as in 2016.

The USA Cycling Professional Championships continue to be sponsored by Volkswagen. This year, Megan Guarnier and Greg Daniel were crowned champions and provided a one-year lease on a VW.