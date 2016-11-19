USA Cycling releases 2017 MTB calendars

Image 1 of 5 The pro men take the line for the Missoula XC (Image credit: Tom Robertson) Image 2 of 5 Lapierre Gravity Republic star Emmeline Ragot had a nightmare of a final as she picked up an unfortunate puncture and had to settle for a disappointing fifth place during the women's downhill at the first leg of the 2014 UCI MTB World Cup (Image credit: Darren Goddard / Gameplan Media) Image 3 of 5 The elite women start the first of the climbs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 5 Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) got off to a great start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 5 Elite women's cross country start on the track at the Sea Otter Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

USA Cycling on Friday released its 2017 calendars for the Pro Mountain Bike Cross-Country Tour and the Pro Mountain Bike Gravity Tour.

The Pro Gravity Tour will feature seven weekends of racing, starting March 11-12 at the inaugural Windrock in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The tour travels to the Pacific Northwest May 13-14 for the NorthWest Cup in Port Angeles, Washington, before heading southeast to the Beech Mountain Resort June 15-19. Angel Fire, New Mexico hosts the Chile Challenge June 23-25, followed by the Beast of the East in Killington, Vermont, July 27-30. Windham, New York, hosts the penultimate races on August 12-13, and the series ends September 15-16 at the Kamikaze Bike Games in Mammoth, California.

Shane Leslie won the 2016 men's Pro Gravity Tour ahead of Logan Binggeli and Max Morgan. Samantha Kingshill won the women's tour, followed by Lauren Daney and Jill Kintner.

The nine-race Pro Cross Country Tour starts April 1 with the Fontana XC in Fontana City, California, and continues in California on April 8 with the Bonelli Park race in San Dimas. The series stays on the West Coast for the third race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California. Utah hosts the fourth race of the tour on May 13 with MTB Tech Dev #1 in Midway. The tour our continues June 10 in Missoula, Montana, with the Missoula XC, followed by a trip to New Mexico for the Chile Challenge June 23-25.

The Pro Cross-Country Tour makes its way east for the first time of the season on July 15 for the Eastern Grind in Catamount, Vermont, then continues with the Boston Rebellion on July 29 in Walpole, Massachusetts. The tour concludes August 12-13 in Windham, New York.

Raphaël Gagné won the men's Pro Cross Country Tour in 2016, followed by Stephen Ettinger and Todd Wells. Larissa Connors was the top woman in 2016, with Erin Huck in second and Georgia Gould third.

2017 USA Cycling Pro Cross-Country Tour:

April 1 - Fontana XC, Fontana City, Calif.

April 8 - Bonelli Park, San Dimas, Calif.

April 22 - Subaru Sea Otter Classic powered by SRAM, Monterey, Calif.

May 13 - MTB Tech Dev #1, Midway, Utah

June 10 - Missoula XC, Missoula, Mont.

June 23-25 - Chile Challenge, Angel Fire, N.M.

July 15 - Eastern Grind, Catamount, Vt.

July 29 - Boston Rebellion, Walpole, Mass.

Aug. 12-13 - Windham, Windham, N.Y.

2017 USA Cycling Pro Gravity Tour:

March 11-12 - Windrock, Oak Ridge, Tenn

May 13-14 - NW Cup, Port Angeles, Wash

June 15-19 - Beech Mountain Resort, Beech Mountain, N.C.

June 23-25 - Chile Challenge, Angel Fire, N.M.

July 27-30 - Beast of the East, Killington, Vt.

Aug. 12-13 Windham, Windham, N.Y.

Sept. 15-16 - Kamikaze Bike Games, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.