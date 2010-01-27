USA Cycling releases 2010 Mountain Bike National calendars

Jenn Rinehart leads the drop in on the famous lakeside drops at the Laddies Loppet Stage Race in Minnesota. (Image credit: Jay Richards)

USA Cycling announced the dates and venues for the 21 events that will comprise its USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Calendars. In their fourth year, the three calendars will provide professional and elite-level athletes with racing opportunities in the discipliens of cross-country, gravity, and ultra-endurance.

Consisting of 10 events in six states, the cross country calendar will kick off with the US Cup Fontana in Fontana, California on March 27 and will wrap up on September 6 with the Laddies Loppet Stage Race in Callaway, Minnesota. All Pro Cross Country Tour (Pro XCT) events are part of the calendar.

The eight-event gravity calendar will span five states, featuring downhill, four cross, super D, and dual slalom competitions. The series will begin April 10 with the Santa Ynez Valley Classic in Buelton, California, and will conclude on September 12 with the Whiteface fifth Annual 5k Downhill in Wilmington, New York. The gravity calendar also includes all Pro Gravity Tour (Pro GRT) event though one race venue remains to be finalized.

A five-race ultra-endurance calendar will give competitors the chance to duke it out in 12-hour, six-hour, 24-hour, and marathon events, starting with the 12-hours of Santos in Ocala, Florida on February 20 and ending with the USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championships in Breckenridge, Colorado, on the Fourth of July.

Each event on the three calendars will award ranking points to athletes. At the end of the season, overall titles will be awarded to each calendar's top male, female, and team.

A complete listing of the events of each calendar is below.

US Mountain Bike National Cross Country Calendar

March 27: United States Cup - Fontana*, Fontana, California (XCO) (US Cat. 1) (UCI Cat. 1)

April 10-11: Santa Ynez Valley Classic, Buellton, California (XCO) (US Cat. 4)

April 18: Sea Otter Classic*, Monterey, California (XCO) (US Cat. 1) (UCI Cat. 1)

April 25: Greenbrier Challenge, Hagerstown, Maryland (XCO) (US Cat. 4)

May 1-2: Idyllwild Spring Challenge, Idyllwild, California (XCO) (US Cat. 4)

May 29-30: Mellow Johnny's Classic*, Dripping Springs, Texas (XCO) (US Cat. 2) (UCI Cat. 2)

June 26: Subaru Cup*, Mt Morris, Wisconsin (XCO) (US Cat. 2) (UCI Cat. 2)

July 9-11: Carmichael Training Systems Intl Classic*, Colorado Springs, Colorado (XCO, SR) (US Cat. 2) (UCI Cat. 2)

July 15-18: US Mountain Bike National Championships, Sol Vista Resort, Granby, Colorado (XCO, ST) (US Cat. 1) (UCI Cat. CN)

August 1: Bear Creek Challenge, Macungie, Pennsylvania (XCO) (US Cat. 4)

September 5-6: Laddies Loppet Stage Race, Callaway, Minnesota (SR) (US Cat. 4)

* US Pro XCT event

US Mountain Bike National Ultra-Endurance Calendar

February 20: 12-Hours of Santos, Ocala, Florida (12hr) (US Cat. 1)

February 27: Spa City 6-Hour MTB Race, Hot Springs, Arkansas (6hr) (US Cat. 1)

May 15: Dirt, Sweat & Gears, Fayetteville, Tennessee (12hr) (US Cat. 1)

June 12-13: US 24-Hour Mountain Bike National Championship, Hazelton, West Virginia (24hr) (US Cat. 1)

July 4: US Marathon Mountain Bike National Championship, Breckenridge, Colorado (XCM) (US Cat. 1)

US Mountain Bike National Gravity Calendar

April 10-11: Santa Ynez Valley Classic, Buellton, California (DHI) (US Cat. 3)

April 24-25: Northwest Cup**, Port Angeles, Washington (DHI) (US Cat. 2)

May 22-23: Plattekill Gravity Open**, Roxbury, New York (DHI) (US Cat. 1) (UCI Cat. 3)

June 26-27: Northstar-at-Tahoe**, Truckee, California (DHI) (US Cat. 2)

July 3-4: TBD**, (DHI) (US Cat. 2)

July 15-18: US Mountain Bike National Championships, Granby, Colorado (DHI/4X) (US Cat. 1) CN

July 31 - August 1: Crankworx Colorado**, Winter Park, Colorado (DHI) (US Cat. 1) (UCI Cat. 2)

September 12: Whiteface 5th Annual 5k Downhill**, Wilmington, New York (DHI) (US Cat. 2)

** US Pro GRT event

