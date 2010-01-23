Colorado Springs US Pro XCT gets a UCI points upgrade

Max Plaxton (Sho-Air / Specialized) rides to a win at the 2009 US Pro XCT event in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Image credit: About The Shot Photography)

The Carmichael Training Systems (CTS) International Classic will wrap up the 2010 US Pro XCT on July 9-11. The race had been scheduled as a category 2 UCI-sanctioned cross country mountain bike event, but the UCI has upgraded its status to a stage race category event.

Sand Creek Sports, Inc. will run the event in Cheyenne Mountain State Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado. With 655 UCI points available for the pro men and women, the race will offer nearly half of all UCI points on offer for the year in the US.

The men and women who are crowned champions of the US Pro XCT at the event will earn an automatic qualification for the 2010 US World Championship Team. The race also serves as the final national championships qualifier weekend before the US National Championships, to be held that next weekend in Granby, Colorado.

Stage one will feature the Encantadas Time Trial and may use the locally infamous and highly technical Medicine Wheel trail. Stage two on the second day will see a return to the 2009 cross county country course followed. The short track, modified to UCI Mountain Bike criterium rules, will happen on the final day. All stages are at Cheyenne Mountain State Park and use the same basic start and finish.

Additional races will be held for most USA Cycling classes/categories.

The CTS International Classic is just one the many races in the 2010 Carmichael Training Systems Summer of Cycling Presented by Kenda USA and Ascent Cycling.

For a complete calendar of Sand Creek Sports events for 2010, visit www.sandcreeksports.com.