USA Cycling sets 2010 American Mountain Bike Challenge calendar
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
21 events in 16 states
USA Cycling announced on Friday the dates and venues for its 2010 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC). All AMBC events will serve as qualifiers for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships on July 15-18 in Granby, Colorado.
Entering its 14th year in 2010, the 21-race AMBC series will visit 16 states over a period of seven months. Action will kick off with the South Eastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) opener in Gainesville, Florida, on March 14, and will conclude with the Piney Hills Classic in Ruston, Louisiana, on October 24.
The series has picked up two new events: the 17th Annual Barking Spider Bash in Boise, Idaho, on April 10 and the Bear Creek Challenge in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on August 1.
Each stop on the series offers cross country events, and several stops offer short tracks, downhill, time trials, or super D competitions, too.
The top ten finishers in each respective age group and ability category at an AMBC event will qualify to compete at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships. Visit the AMBC webpage to learn more about the nation-wide calendar.
2010 American Mountain Bike Classic Calendar
March 14: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #1 - Gainesville, Florida
March 28: Chickasaw Trace Classic - Columbia, Tennessee
April 10: 17th Annual Barking Spider Bash - Boise, Idaho
April 11: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #3 - Bryson City, North Carolina
April 25: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #4 - Winder, Georgia
April 25: Greenbrier Challenge - Hagerstown, Maryland
May 1-2: The Idyllwild Spring Challenge - Idyllwild, California
May 2: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #5 - Huntsville, Alabama
May 2: Stump Jump - Spartanburg, South Carolina
May 16: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #6 - Ducktown, Tennessee
June 12-13: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #7 - Jackson, Georgia
June 20: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #8 - Clemson, South Carolina
July 3-4: DINO Challenge - North Vernon, Indiana
July 11: 15th Annual Bulldog Rump - Andover, New Jersey
July 11: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #9 - Chattanooga, Tennessee
August 1: Bear Creek Challenge - Macungie, Pennsylvania
August 7-8: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #10 - Fontana, North Carolina
September 3-5: Camp Eagle Classic MTB Festival - Rocksprings, Texas
October 2: Road Apple Rally - Farmington, New Mexico
October 23-24: Piney Hills Classic - Ruston, Louisiana
