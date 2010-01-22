USA Cycling sets 2010 American Mountain Bike Challenge calendar

Australian Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air) was the winner of the AMBC's Idyllwild Spring Challenge in 2009. He's shown here racing at Santa Ynez. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

USA Cycling announced on Friday the dates and venues for its 2010 American Mountain Bike Challenge (AMBC). All AMBC events will serve as qualifiers for the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships on July 15-18 in Granby, Colorado.

Entering its 14th year in 2010, the 21-race AMBC series will visit 16 states over a period of seven months. Action will kick off with the South Eastern Regional Championship Series (SERC) opener in Gainesville, Florida, on March 14, and will conclude with the Piney Hills Classic in Ruston, Louisiana, on October 24.

The series has picked up two new events: the 17th Annual Barking Spider Bash in Boise, Idaho, on April 10 and the Bear Creek Challenge in Macungie, Pennsylvania, on August 1.

Each stop on the series offers cross country events, and several stops offer short tracks, downhill, time trials, or super D competitions, too.

The top ten finishers in each respective age group and ability category at an AMBC event will qualify to compete at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships. Visit the AMBC webpage to learn more about the nation-wide calendar.

2010 American Mountain Bike Classic Calendar

March 14: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #1 - Gainesville, Florida

March 28: Chickasaw Trace Classic - Columbia, Tennessee

April 10: 17th Annual Barking Spider Bash - Boise, Idaho

April 11: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #3 - Bryson City, North Carolina

April 25: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #4 - Winder, Georgia

April 25: Greenbrier Challenge - Hagerstown, Maryland

May 1-2: The Idyllwild Spring Challenge - Idyllwild, California

May 2: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #5 - Huntsville, Alabama

May 2: Stump Jump - Spartanburg, South Carolina

May 16: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #6 - Ducktown, Tennessee

June 12-13: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #7 - Jackson, Georgia

June 20: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #8 - Clemson, South Carolina

July 3-4: DINO Challenge - North Vernon, Indiana

July 11: 15th Annual Bulldog Rump - Andover, New Jersey

July 11: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #9 - Chattanooga, Tennessee

August 1: Bear Creek Challenge - Macungie, Pennsylvania

August 7-8: Southeastern Regional Championship Series #10 - Fontana, North Carolina

September 3-5: Camp Eagle Classic MTB Festival - Rocksprings, Texas

October 2: Road Apple Rally - Farmington, New Mexico

October 23-24: Piney Hills Classic - Ruston, Louisiana