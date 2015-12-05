USA Cycling names Olympic long teams for Rio

Image 1 of 5 Giro Rosa Stage 7 podium: Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Marianne Vos (Rabobank LivGiant) and Shelley Olds (Tibco to the Top) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 America’s Evelyn Stevens on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Former world champion against the clock, Amber Neben (Visit Dallas-Noise 4 Good) Image 4 of 5 USA national champion Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16 Sho-Air) (Image credit: sportifimages) Image 5 of 5 Mara Abbott (Wiggle-Honda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

USA Cycling has announced the men’s and women’s mountain bike and women’s road Olympic long teams, naming the lists of athletes from which final 2016 Olympic rosters will be selected next summer. The announcement of the long lists is the first step in an often difficult selection process, with legal cases and appeals occasionally overturning initial selections.

Track long team selections will be made December 15, while BMX and men’s road team selections will be made on June 24, 2016, with the final Olympic Team selection.





The women's long list includes Mara Abbott (Wiggle-Honda), Kristin Armstrong (TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team), Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) and Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team).

Athletes selected (* indicates an automatic nomination):

Men’s mountain bike long team:

Stephen Ettinger (Bozeman, Mont./Team Sho-Air-Cannondale)*

Russell Finsterwald (Colorado Springs, Colo./SRAM-Troy Lee Designs Race Team)

Alex Grant (Salt Lake City, Utah/Ridebiker-Cannondale)

Howard Grotts (Durango, Colo./Specialized Factory Racing)*

Spencer Paxson (Bellingham, Wash./Kona Bicycles Factory Team)

Keegan Swenson (Park City, Utah/Team Sho-Air-Cannondale)

Todd Wells (Durango, Colo./Specialized Factory Racing)*





Larissa Connors (Silverado, Calif.)

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif./Specialized Factory Racing)

Lea Davison (Jericho, Vt./Specialized Factory Racing)*

Georgia Gould (Fort Collins, Colo./LUNA Pro Team)

Rose Grant (Kalispell, Mont.)

Erin Huck (Boulder, Colo./SCOTT-3Rox Racing)

Mary McConneloug (Chilmark, Mass./Team KENDA-M&M Racing)

Chloe Woodruff (Prescott, Ariz./Team Stan’s NoTubes-Niner)*



Women’s road long team:

Mara Abbott (Boulder, Colo./Wiggle-Honda)

Kristin Armstrong (Boise, Idaho/TWENTY16 p/b SHO-AIR)*

Megan Guarnier (Queensbury, N.Y./Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)*

Amber Neben (Lake Forest, Calif./FCS Cycling-Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise4Good)

Shelley Olds (Gilroy, Calif./Ale Cipollini)*

Coryn Rivera (Tustin, Calif./UnitedHealthcare)

Carmen Small (Durango, Colo./Bigla Pro Cycling Team)

Lauren Stephens (Dallas, Texas/Team TIBCO-SVB)*

Evelyn Stevens (San Francisco, Calif./Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Tayler Wiles (Fairfax, Calif./Velocio-SRAM).



