USA Cycling Foundation awarded $2.5 million for women's cycling programmes

Hellman Foundation grant to target high-performance Olympic Games disciplines and a new long-term Women's Cycling Fund

(From L to R) USA gold medallists in women's Team Pursuit at 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert, Lily Williams and Kristen Faulkner (Image credit: Sebastien Bozon / AFP / Getty Images)

A single donation of $2.5 million from the Hellman Foundation was awarded to USA Cycling Foundation earlier this month to bolster women's cycling programmes. This grant will increase resources to the governing body for operations of women’s high-performance Olympic Games disciplines - road, mountain bike, track, BMX racing and BMX freestyle, as well as the Paralympic cycling disciplines of road and track. 

"Transformative" was the word used to describe the influx of monetary support by the Hellman Foundation, based in San Francisco, California with a legacy of Warren and Chris Hellman and a broad mission that includes building equity and opportunity through philanthropy. 

