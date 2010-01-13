USA Cycling finalizes cyclo-cross worlds team
Johnson, Page top men's selection
USA Cycling has completed its nominations of riders for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships with the selection of five riders for the elite men's team.
US Champion Tim Johnson and two of his trade teammates Jeremy Powers and Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) will be joined by veteran Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) and former US champion Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) for the race which takes place in Tabor, Czech Republic on January 31.
The men's roster completes the USA's selection of riders for 'cross worlds. The women's, U23 and Juniors were announced in December.
Elite Men
Jonathan Page (Planet Bike)
Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA)
Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
Jamie Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
Elite Women
Katie Compton (Planet Bike)
Amy Dombroski (Schalmm p/b Primus)
Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry-Specialized)
Laura Van Gilder (C3-Sollay)
Maureen Bruno-Roy (MM Racing p/b Seven Cycles)
