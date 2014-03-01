USA Cycling ends 24-hour and super D US nationals

Image 1 of 3 Seamus Powell adding the Super D National Championship to the Singlespeed championship won on Saturday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon) races at US 24-hour nationals (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon) Image 3 of 3 A racer enters an enduro section of the BC Bike Race (Image credit: BC Bike)

USA Cycling on Friday announced the addition of the enduro races to the US cross country mountain bike national championships, beginning in 2015 in Bend, Oregon.

As a response to feedback USA Cycling received from competitors and the mountain bike advisory committee, enduro races will replace the super D competition at these events.

Further feedback prompted USA Cycling to discontinue the 24-hour Mountain Bike Nationals, also beginning in 2015. This year's event in Gallup, New Mexico, scheduled for June 14-15, will be the last such national championship.

"We have seen a trend with our endurance mountain bike members away from 24-hour racing and more toward marathon racing," Vice President of National Events Micah Rice said.

"Along similar lines, we have also noticed a shift from free-ride and super-D events toward enduro, so we are making a few adjustments in the events that we offer at our national championships. We are very excited to be offering enduro national championships in Bend and the courses at our marathon mountain bike national championships will be tougher than ever over the next few years."