USA Cycling delays Olympic team announcement, supports Black Lives Matter protests

After a weekend of mass protests across the United States, sparked by the death of George Floyd, USA Cycling has postponed announcing its Olympic Games long team and issued a statement in support of the Black Lives Matter cause.

Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died after a police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on Floyd's neck for nine minutes. Chauvin was charged with murder.

Protests were held across the country over the weekend, including in USA Cycling's base, Colorado Springs and nearby Denver. A USA Cycling spokesperson said it would be "tone deaf" to make the long-team announcement, and issued this statement on social media:

"As the leader of the American cycling community, USA Cycling understands we have been a part of the problem in the inequality and representation in our sport. No amount of talk can change the past, we must use our position to take action to embrace, lift up and ride with the Black members of our cycling family to ensure equality, equity, transparency and dignity.

"Riding bikes is a privilege, to safely explore the streets and trails of this country. We are proud to be ambassadors for this privilege.

"USA Cycling will use its voice and position as the National Governing Body for a sport that continues to grow in its inclusion and is committed to driving necessary change.

We ride with you.

Because #BlackLivesMatter