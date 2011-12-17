USA Cycling announces pool of track riders for 2012 Olympics

Sarah Hammer will be the USA's main hope at London 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

USA Cycling started formulating its plans for track racing at the London 2012 Olympic Games by revealing the names of 19 riders who are eligible for selection to the team. Eleven women and eight men have been chosen as members of the long team. They will have to prove their fitness and form in the coming months to the selectors who will decide on the final line-up.

Of the 11 women, only one of them was an automatic choice. Sarah Hammer's second placed finish at the 2011 UCI Track World Championships and her victories at World Cup events in Manchester and Cali meant that she met the selection criteria.

Discretionary picks include her teammates and silver medallists from this year's team pursuit at the world championships, Dotsie Bauch and Jennie Reed.

All eight men selected for the men's pool of riders were discretionary choices and include three riders (Michael Blatchford, Bobby Lea and Giddeon Massie) who competed at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Women

Dotsie Bausch

Elizabeth Carlson

Tela Crane

Dana Feiss

Madalyn Godby

Sarah Hammer

Cari Higgins

Jennie Reed

Lauren Tamayo

Jennifer Valente

Cristin Walker

Men

Michael Blatchford

Bobby Lea

Kevin Mansker

Giddeon Massie

T.J. Mathieson

Taylor Phinney

Dean Tracy

Jimmy Watkins