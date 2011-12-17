USA Cycling announces pool of track riders for 2012 Olympics
19 track cyclists eligible for Olympic team selection
USA Cycling started formulating its plans for track racing at the London 2012 Olympic Games by revealing the names of 19 riders who are eligible for selection to the team. Eleven women and eight men have been chosen as members of the long team. They will have to prove their fitness and form in the coming months to the selectors who will decide on the final line-up.
Of the 11 women, only one of them was an automatic choice. Sarah Hammer's second placed finish at the 2011 UCI Track World Championships and her victories at World Cup events in Manchester and Cali meant that she met the selection criteria.
Discretionary picks include her teammates and silver medallists from this year's team pursuit at the world championships, Dotsie Bauch and Jennie Reed.
All eight men selected for the men's pool of riders were discretionary choices and include three riders (Michael Blatchford, Bobby Lea and Giddeon Massie) who competed at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.
Women
Dotsie Bausch
Elizabeth Carlson
Tela Crane
Dana Feiss
Madalyn Godby
Sarah Hammer
Cari Higgins
Jennie Reed
Lauren Tamayo
Jennifer Valente
Cristin Walker
Men
Michael Blatchford
Bobby Lea
Kevin Mansker
Giddeon Massie
T.J. Mathieson
Taylor Phinney
Dean Tracy
Jimmy Watkins
