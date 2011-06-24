US teams' Belgian riders free to ride in national championships

Image 1 of 3 Sébastien Rosseler (RadioShack) on the podium for winning the final stage time trial. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Ben Hermans (RadioShack) won the Trofeo Inca in Mallorca (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jan Ghyselinck (HTC-Highroad) cracked the top-20 in the prologue. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

The three Belgian riders employed by American teams will be allowed to start this weekend in the Belgian national races. The Belgian cycling federation denied media reports that the riders would be banned for unpaid social security contributions.

“Contrary to reports in the media, the Royal Belgian Cycling Federation (KBWB) has not prohibited riders Ben Hermans, Jan Ghyselinck and Sebastien Rosseler from participating in the Belgian Championship Sunday in Hooglede-Gits,” the federation said in a press release issued Thursday evening.

The KBWB has informed the UCI that the social security payments for those riders are not in order and has transferred the case to the UCI. "We have asked for legal advice from the UCI for their standpoint, and the KBWB will wait for that standpoint.”

The UCI's Executive Committee is expected to discuss the matter next Wednesday.

Pro riders in Belgium are required to make payments to the national social security system, while US riders are not.

Hermans and Rosseler ride for Team RadioShack, and Ghyselinck for HTC-Highroad.