US Open of Mountain Biking increases men's prize purse by 50 percent

The US Open of Mountain Biking, a downhill competition, will open registration on March 1 for its May 27-30 event. Elite downhillers from across the globe are expected to converge at the Diablo Freeride Park in New Jersey to battle for the win and increased prize money.

The eighth annual event will include a giant, dual slalom and downhill. The prize purse will increase 50 percent for the pro men's race - it's expected to be US $60,000. The top spot on the podium will take home $7,500.

In 2009, Brendan Fairclough won the the dual slalom while Sam Hill defeated Gee Atherton in the downhill.

The trendsetting pro-am format of the US Open allows up-and-coming athletes the unique opportunity to test their mettle against the world's elite gravity racers. While professional categories typically take center stage, the US Open has become a hotbed of amateur talent and is a proving ground for gravity racers looking to take their career to the next level.

The field limit for the men's downhill will be capped at 450 entrants, with 150 qualifying spots allocated to the pros and 300 to the amateurs. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the 2010 US Open of Mountain Biking, visit www.usopen-mtb.com.