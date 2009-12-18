US mountain biker Mock suspended for marijuana use

Mountain biker David Mock has been suspended by the US Anti-Doping Agency after testing positive for marijuana. His punishment was reduced after he successfully completed an agency anti-doping education program.

Mock, 32, tested positive on August 15 for Carboxy THC, a metabolite of THC, which is formed in the body after Cannabis is consumed. His positive test came after racing a four cross event at the Yankee Clipper event in Windham, New York. He accepted a three-month period of ineligibility, which began on December 11. However, his sentence was reduced to time served after he completed the USADA's program on December 16.

His results from August 15 through December 16 have been disqualified.