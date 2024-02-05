US criterium racer Frank Travieso gets six-month ban for anti-doping violation

Frank Travieso, who rode for the Miami Nights last season, has been given a six-month ban after testing positive for ephedrine during the Gateway Cup last September, USADA announced today.

According to the press release, Travieso's doping control taken on September 3, 2023, was over the threshold for ephedrine, which is considered a Specified Substance and is prohibited in competition because it is a stimulant.

"After investigating, USADA determined that Travieso was using a medication containing ephedrine, which he obtained over the counter at the direction of a physician, but he lacked a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE)," the statement read.

"Under the USADA TUE Policy, an athlete has the responsibility to demonstrate that the therapeutic need to treat an acute or chronic medical condition satisfies the strict criteria within the WADA International Standard for TUEs (ISTUE). Upon review, Travieso did not qualify for a retroactive TUE."

Travieso, 43, has had a decades-long career racing the domestic scene for Continental teams such as Jamis, AEG-Toshiba and Smartstop-Mountain Khakis. On the date of his positive test, Travieso finished third in the pro field at the Gateway Cup behind winner Danny Summerhill (ACG) and runner-up Noah Granigan (Denver Disruptors).

He will not be allowed to keep that result on his record, however, as USADA ruled that his ban would begin on September 21, 2023 but his disqualification dates to September 3. He was not on the roster for the 2024 Miami Nights squad.